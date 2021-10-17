Iowa football team drops to No. 11 in Week 8 AP Poll

The Hawkeyes lost to the Boilermakers on Saturday to fall to 6-1 on the season.

Purdue wide receiver David Bell catches a touchdown pass during a football game between No. 2 Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes 24-7. Bell averaged 21.8 yards per reception.

The Iowa football team kept the program’s highest ranking since 1985 for just one week.

After falling to Purdue, 24-7, in an upset at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa is ranked No. 11 in the Week 8 Associated Press poll. The Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1) were ranked No. 2 last week prior to losing to the Boilermakers — the highest ranking for the program since 1985.

Georgia remains the unanimous No. 1 team in this week’s poll. Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Ohio State round out the top five. Michigan (No. 6), Penn State (No. 7), and Michigan State (No. 9) are the other Big Ten teams in the top 10. Purdue (4-2, 2-1) enters the poll this week at No. 25. Below is the full poll.