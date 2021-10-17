Iowa football team drops to No. 11 in Week 8 AP Poll
The Hawkeyes lost to the Boilermakers on Saturday to fall to 6-1 on the season.
October 17, 2021
The Iowa football team kept the program’s highest ranking since 1985 for just one week.
After falling to Purdue, 24-7, in an upset at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa is ranked No. 11 in the Week 8 Associated Press poll. The Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1) were ranked No. 2 last week prior to losing to the Boilermakers — the highest ranking for the program since 1985.
Georgia remains the unanimous No. 1 team in this week’s poll. Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Ohio State round out the top five. Michigan (No. 6), Penn State (No. 7), and Michigan State (No. 9) are the other Big Ten teams in the top 10. Purdue (4-2, 2-1) enters the poll this week at No. 25. Below is the full poll.
POLL ALERT: Cincinnati up to No. 2, Purdue snaps AP Top 25 poll drought after beating Iowa; Texas-San Antonio ranked for 1st time.
Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/RePYaj3a7h pic.twitter.com/BdfnVMkQaz
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 17, 2021