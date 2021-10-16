Twitter reactions to Purdue’s upset win over No. 2 Iowa

The Hawkeyes are 6-1 on the season heading into their bye week.

A member of the Purdue spirit squad runs a flag on the field during a football game between No. 2 Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes 24-7. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

The No. 2 Iowa football team lost its first game of the season on Saturday, falling to Purdue 24-7 at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes and the Boilermakers were tied 7-7 late in the second quarter, but Purdue scored the final 17 points of the game.

Iowa is now 6-1 on the season. Here are Twitter reactions after Iowa’s loss.

It was only a matter of time before the defense couldn’t force turnovers and the offense would do Iowa offense things but I am still sad — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) October 16, 2021

Yeah the Hawks aren’t playing well, but the sun will come up tomorrow and they’ll get back to work. And hey, I just got married. pic.twitter.com/fdWWvnJHvG — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) October 16, 2021

winning all your games is really hard. while you’re right to be disappointed, I don’t know a single iowa fan who wouldn’t have taken 6-1 in the first seven with that schedule. Everyone relax and have a Mountain Dew — hawkize (@hawkize) October 16, 2021

When the Hawkeyes were 11-point favorites 😬 pic.twitter.com/hzTELQnw6o — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) October 16, 2021

PURDUE UPSETS NO. 2 IOWA, 24-7 🚨 The Boilermakers snap the Hawkeyes’ 12-game win streak David Bell: 11 REC, 240 YDS 😳 pic.twitter.com/LW8ghQOtgE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2021

In the most badass moment of the game, Purdue offensive lineman Greg Long pours a can of @budlight over his face after a fan tossed the beer onto the field in @BoilerFootball‘s 24-7 win over No. 2 Iowa today in Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/ymZUxWhP2V — Bryon Houlgrave (@bryonhoulgrave) October 16, 2021

Iowa DBs trying to cover David Bell pic.twitter.com/13osymq6fH — Matty Fresh (@MattyFreshTV) October 16, 2021

say it with me S

P

O

I

L

E

R

M

A

K

E

R

S — Jason Ringer (@jjringer) October 16, 2021