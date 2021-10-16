Twitter reactions to Purdue’s upset win over No. 2 Iowa
October 16, 2021
The No. 2 Iowa football team lost its first game of the season on Saturday, falling to Purdue 24-7 at Kinnick Stadium.
The Hawkeyes and the Boilermakers were tied 7-7 late in the second quarter, but Purdue scored the final 17 points of the game.
Iowa is now 6-1 on the season. Here are Twitter reactions after Iowa’s loss.
It was only a matter of time before the defense couldn’t force turnovers and the offense would do Iowa offense things but I am still sad
— Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) October 16, 2021
Yeah the Hawks aren’t playing well, but the sun will come up tomorrow and they’ll get back to work. And hey, I just got married. pic.twitter.com/fdWWvnJHvG
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) October 16, 2021
winning all your games is really hard. while you’re right to be disappointed, I don’t know a single iowa fan who wouldn’t have taken 6-1 in the first seven with that schedule. Everyone relax and have a Mountain Dew
— hawkize (@hawkize) October 16, 2021
When the Hawkeyes were 11-point favorites 😬 pic.twitter.com/hzTELQnw6o
— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) October 16, 2021
PURDUE UPSETS NO. 2 IOWA, 24-7 🚨
The Boilermakers snap the Hawkeyes’ 12-game win streak
David Bell: 11 REC, 240 YDS 😳 pic.twitter.com/LW8ghQOtgE
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2021
this is my reason☝🏾🖤 #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/yv4jQggCmk
— David Bell 3️⃣ (@DB3LL) October 17, 2021
In the most badass moment of the game, Purdue offensive lineman Greg Long pours a can of @budlight over his face after a fan tossed the beer onto the field in @BoilerFootball‘s 24-7 win over No. 2 Iowa today in Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/ymZUxWhP2V
— Bryon Houlgrave (@bryonhoulgrave) October 16, 2021
Iowa DBs trying to cover David Bell pic.twitter.com/13osymq6fH
— Matty Fresh (@MattyFreshTV) October 16, 2021
say it with me
S
P
O
I
L
E
R
M
A
K
E
R
S
— Jason Ringer (@jjringer) October 16, 2021
We just beat the No. 2 out of Iowa.
— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 16, 2021