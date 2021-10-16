Twitter reactions to Purdue’s upset win over No. 2 Iowa

The Hawkeyes are 6-1 on the season heading into their bye week.

Jerod Ringwald

A member of the Purdue spirit squad runs a flag on the field during a football game between No. 2 Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes 24-7. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
October 16, 2021

The No. 2 Iowa football team lost its first game of the season on Saturday, falling to Purdue 24-7 at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes and the Boilermakers were tied 7-7 late in the second quarter, but Purdue scored the final 17 points of the game.

Iowa is now 6-1 on the season. Here are Twitter reactions after Iowa’s loss.

