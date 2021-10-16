Photos: University of Iowa homecoming parade

Gabby Drees, Photojournalist October 16, 2021
No. 1 Iowa field hockey topples No. 2 Michigan in penalty shootout
Iowa soccer downs Nebraska in comeback
Q&A with President Barbara Wilson
Carver College of Medicine to hold bench press competition to fight domestic violence and housing insecurity
COVID-19 relief funds now available for international students
Multimedia
Photos: Tobi Lou with Berhana concert
Photos: No. 1 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 2 Michigan
DI Films
Film: News From Iowa City: Iowa vs Penn State
Photos: Hobo Johnson Concert at Gabe’s
The Scoreboard: Oct. 15, 2021
Photos: North Liberty UIHC groundbreaking ceremony
Featured Photos: A TREEmendous tradition
Photos: Iowa Heartlanders Media Day
Photos: Trump rally in Des Moines
Photos: Iowa volleyball vs Purdue