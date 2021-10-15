Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Purdue Homecoming game

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:36 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ABC.

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts attempts to intercept a pass during a football game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 23-20. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
October 15, 2021

There is only one more game until the Hawkeyes make it to their bye week. But the Boilermakers are in the way before they get there.

No. 2 Iowa is hosting Purdue in a Homecoming matchup at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Check out game and betting information below.

Matchup: Purdue (3-2) vs. No. 2 Iowa (6-0).

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 2:36 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium.

Weather: Sunny, high 50s.

TV: ABC

Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (reporter).

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI

Betting information:  Line: IOWA -11.5 | O/U: 43

