Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Purdue Homecoming game

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:36 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ABC.

Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts attempts to intercept a pass during a football game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 23-20. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

There is only one more game until the Hawkeyes make it to their bye week. But the Boilermakers are in the way before they get there.

No. 2 Iowa is hosting Purdue in a Homecoming matchup at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Check out game and betting information below.

Also be sure to check out stories from this week’s Pregame edition.

Matchup: Purdue (3-2) vs. No. 2 Iowa (6-0).

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 2:36 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium.

Weather: Sunny, high 50s.

TV: ABC

Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (reporter).

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI

Betting information: Line: IOWA -11.5 | O/U: 43

Stories from this week’s Pregame:

Cover story: Hawkeye secondary a catalyst for Iowa football’s 12-game win streak

Interview: One-on-one with Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini

Power Rankings: Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 7

Looking at Penn State: Week 7 scouting notebook: No. 2 Iowa takes on Purdue

Game picks: On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 7 games