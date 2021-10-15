Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Purdue Homecoming game
The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:36 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ABC.
October 15, 2021
There is only one more game until the Hawkeyes make it to their bye week. But the Boilermakers are in the way before they get there.
No. 2 Iowa is hosting Purdue in a Homecoming matchup at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Check out game and betting information below.
Also be sure to check out stories from this week’s Pregame edition.
Matchup: Purdue (3-2) vs. No. 2 Iowa (6-0).
Scheduled game time: Saturday at 2:36 p.m.
Location: Kinnick Stadium.
Weather: Sunny, high 50s.
TV: ABC
Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (reporter).
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI
Betting information: Line: IOWA -11.5 | O/U: 43
