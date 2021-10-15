Almost every bookmaker that operates online rewards the registration and first deposit of new customers with a sports betting starting credit. Amounts of up to €150 or even free credit in the smaller euro range are not uncommon. With the term starting credit is understood the sum of deposit and bonus money. Usually, the customer registers with the bookmaker, makes his first deposit and this is rewarded by the betting provider additionally with 50% or 100% up to a certain amount. Some bookmakers also have cash back bonuses or free bets in the program. In the following guide, we have created a sports betting start bonus comparison and take a closer look at the offers. In addition, we show what is currently the best betting bonus from the comparison and give tips on how the bonus money can be turned into real money the fastest and with the least risk to use this list of online casino reviews here.

There are now many providers of sports betting – but not every bookmaker measures up to the best betting providers from our test and offers a good starting bonus. In addition to the bonus offer, a look must also be taken at the betting offer, the odds and the customer service. Right here, there are sometimes huge differences. For many friends of sports betting, it is the lucrative sports betting start bonus that tips the scales in favor of signing up. However, it is not only the bonus that matters, but also many other criteria, such as the betting odds and the betting offer, are responsible for the fact that the online bookmaker betway was the test winner in our sports betting start bonus comparison.

Betway has many years of experience on the market and is considered to be very reliable. Moreover, it has versatile deposit and withdrawal methods and the customer service is excellent. For this reason, our sports betting starting bonus test winner is betway. According to our betway experience, the online bookmaker has been on the market since 1974 and offers very attractive betting odds. In addition, a generous sports betting start bonus of €100 has been granted for years, which doubles the first deposit up to this amount. However, there is no sports betting start bonus without deposit. The current free credit amounts to a maximum of €100 and the bonus qualifying minimum deposit is ten euros. The betting bonus must be requested no later than seven days after the first deposit with a bonus code, which is individual and specified in the welcome email. In order for the bonus to land on the betting account, a qualifying bet with a minimum odds of 1.5 is required first of all. Once the turnover requirements have been met, the bonus is ready for withdrawal. These require that the sum of the deposit and bonus must also be played through with a minimum odds of 1.5. For this, the bookmaker allows a generous time window of 90 days. It should be noted that some betting markets are excluded from the bonus qualification, such as bets on total number of goals or Asian handicap.

Target group: For whom is a sports betting start bonus worthwhile?

It is mainly the hobby players and beginners who focus on a sports betting start bonus. Professionals pay more attention to attractive betting odds and tax-free bets in comparison. Therefore, if you are looking for a worthwhile betting bonus, you first have to consider the bonus conditions. These should be clearly and transparently published on the website. For this reason, we also recommend the best sports betting start bonus more to readers who place their bets more for fun. Our recommendation is so formulated that we ourselves like to use this bonus and can therefore also recommend it with a clear conscience.

For this reason, the bookmaker that has very fair bonus conditions scores best in our sports betting start bonus comparison. However, fairness also includes that the bonus conditions are explained transparently by the bookmaker. Of course, we offer assistance here and list the conditions. With our comparison, our readers are always up to date and know what is going on at the sports betting sites with bonus right now and what the conditions are.