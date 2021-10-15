2021 Breeders’ Cup Hot Picks: Top Ten Horses To Bet On

The Del Mar Racetrack will be the apple of the eye again on November 5-6, 2021, for the horse racing community. It is where the 2021 Breeders’ Cup will take place, featuring a two-day event series. Also, there are fifteen categories to compete in, so the betting games will indeed become massive.

With many things to look forward to happening during this event, the fans can expect a wide array of wagering games to gamble on. In fact, horses who won some of the most significant races happening this year will take their chance at the Breeders’ Cup. Of course, some of them will have a rematch, especially those who failed to place at the Triple Crown Series.

While the Breeders’ Cup atmosphere intensifies as the race gets closer, picking horses to bet on might be a headache. To give you an idea of which entries are showing high odds before the tournament begins, here are some top 2021 breeders cup picks you can take heed.

Essential Quality (Breeders’ Cup Classic)

The main event happening at Del Mar this November is the Breeders’ Cup Classic. With at least a $6 million prize at stake, Essential Quality leads the odds ranking in this category. Despite settling at 4th place during the Kentucky Derby, he bounced back at the Jim Dandy Stakes, Travers Stakes, and Belmont Stakes, reaping the title placements.

Gufo (Breeders’ Cup Turf)

Declaration of War’s sire, Gufo, is a solid racehorse to bet on at the Breeders’ Cup Turf. A few days ago, he competed at the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic and landed in 3rd place. However, he earned notable titles this year: the Sword Dancer Stakes and Grand Courier Stakes. Gufo is an entry by Joel Rosario and Christophe Clement.

Silver State (Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile)

Steven M. Asmussen’s Silver States is leading the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile odds ranking. This year, he established a strong horse racing form, earning four titles: the Fifth Season Stakes, Oaklawn Handicap, Essex Handicap, and Hill “N” Dale Metropolitan Handicap. Also, his latest record was placements from Parx Dirt Mile Stakes (2nd) and Whitney Stakes (3rd).

Casa Creed (Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint)

Petruska (Breeders’ Cup Mile Distaff)

Aside from joining the Classic category, Letruska is also a huge contender for the Breeders’ Cup Mile Distaff. He is undefeated in the last five races he attended, including the Ensign Stakes and Juddmonte Spinster Stakes. Petruska is an entry by Fausto Gutierrez and Irad Ortiz, which is bred, St. George Stable LLC.

War Like Goddess (Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf)

War Like Goddess looks real for the Filly & Mare Turf this year. She started her racing career this February at The Very One Stakes and landed in fifth place. But, she surprised the horse racing community after conquering four titles: the Flower Bowl Stakes, Bewitch Stakes, Orchid Stakes, and Glens Falls Stakes.

Echo Zulu (Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies)

Echo Zulu, which is the sire of Gun Runner, will surely fire bullets at the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. She is another entry by Steven M. Asmussen and maneuvered by Ricardo Santana Jr. Although she started her racing career in the middle of this year, she already earned two titles: the Frizette Stakes and Spinaway Stakes.

Gamine (Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint)

Gamine finds her way back to the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint this November to defend the title she earned last year. This horse in an entry by Bob Baffert seems to be in her best form as she had an impressive form, to begin with. She remains undefeated in the last four races: the Derby City Distaff Stakes, Great Lady M. Stakes, Las Flores Stakes, and Ketel One Ballerina Handicap.

Wild Beauty (Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf)

Wild Beauty is heading to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf as the leading contender this year. She is an entry by Charles Appleby, who recently claimed a 5th placement at the Fillies Mile held at Newmarket. Wild Beauty holds other accomplishments, which are the Star Stakes (2nd), Sweet Solera Stakes (2nd), and Natalma Stakes (1st).

Slipstream (Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint)

Slipstream, the sire of More Than Ready, is primed for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. He recently conquered the Futurity Stakes held at Belmont Park. Also, this horse is an entry by Joel Rosario and Christophe Clement.

Final Thoughts

The 2021 Breeders’ Cup is right around the corner and will bring another festive season this year. Like its previous editions, this racing tournament offers endless betting opportunities, especially if it is raced in many categories. As this event comes closer, the horses above are the leading entries you can pick to bet on.