Menu
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Point/Counterpoint | Debating the Iowa football team’s midseason MVP

The DI football staff picks the player who has been most important to Iowa’s 6-0 start to the season.

Facebook Comments

Jack Campbell, middle linebacker
Tory Taylor, punter
Riley Moss, cornerback
Tyler Goodson, running back

The Daily Iowan • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in