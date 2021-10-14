Point/Counterpoint | Debating the Iowa football team’s midseason MVP
The DI football staff picks the player who has been most important to Iowa’s 6-0 start to the season.
Jack Campbell, middle linebacker
Iowa players have been vocal in sharing that middle linebacker Jack Campbell is the leader of the defense. Considering how the Hawkeyes have one of the best defenses in the nation, and how much Iowa as a team relies on elite defensive play, I think it makes sense to name the team’s core defensive player as its midseason most valuable player. Campbell, a junior, is thriving in his first year...
Tory Taylor, punter
In the history of college football, I’d wager to say that there aren’t too many punters that have garnered Heisman Trophy buzz. No, Iowa’s Tory Taylor hasn’t received Heisman Trophy attention on a national level. Locally, however, Taylor’s play has led to MVP chants during Hawkeye football games. Some Iowa fanatics have even shouted things like, “Get that man a Heisman” or, “He’ll...
Riley Moss, cornerback
Who knows where the Hawkeye secondary would be without Riley Moss? Well, they’re going to have to find out Saturday. The senior cornerback has been the Hawkeyes’ most valuable player through six games.. As part of the secondary and its newly coined nickname — “the doughboys” — Moss leads Iowa with four interceptions. Iowa has picked off 16 passes this season — tops in the nation. Moss...
Tyler Goodson, running back
Running back Tyler Goodson has been the Hawkeyes’ motor on offense for the first six games of the season. The fans and media predicted he would have to produce for the Iowa offense to function and he has done just that. Goodson has been the steady, reliable back the Hawkeyes needed during the six-game gauntlet that included three ranked opponents. Over arguably the toughest early-season sc...
