Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 7

Pregame Editor Robert Read previews this weekend’s conference matchups and updates the DI’s Big Ten Power Rankings ahead of the seventh week of the season.

Grace Smith

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras looks to pass during a football game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 23-20. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
October 14, 2021

The Daily Iowan’s Pregame Editor Robert Read ranked all 14 Big Ten football teams and previewed every Week 7 conference contest in this week’s edition of Around the Big Ten.

 

Here are the full rankings, along with start time and betting information for every game.

 

Week 1 Big Ten Power Rankings

 

  1. Iowa — The Hawkeyes ARE the best team in the Big Ten.
  2. Ohio State — Everyone outside of Iowa thinks the Buckeyes are better than the Hawkeyes.
  3. Penn State — Much better when Sean Clifford is in the game.
  4. Michigan — The latest team to survive a game against Nebraska.
  5. Michigan State — Let’s see if the Spartans can survive the other top teams in the East.
  6. Wisconsin — I can’t wait for Iowa to beat Wisconsin 10-3.
  7. Nebraska — Imagine if the Huskers could actually win a close game.
  8. Purdue — The Boilermakers seem to play like an elite team against Iowa, though.
  9. Maryland — Tough last two weeks for the Terrapins.
  10. Minnesota — The 2019 season was a long, long time ago.
  11. Indiana — I’m not mad, Indiana. I’m just disappointed.
  12. Rutgers — Much better than the bottom two teams.
  13. Illinois — The Illini beat the Huskers, in case you forgot.
  14. Northwestern — At least a new stadium is coming soon?

 

Week 7 Big Ten matchups

 

No. 10 Michigan State vs. Indiana

When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1 | Line: MSU -4.5 | O/U: 49

Indiana just can’t catch a break with its schedule. The B1G East is loaded.

 

Nebraska vs. Minnesota

When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 | Line: NEB -4.0 | O/U: 48

Both of these teams could really use a win at the moment.

 

Rutgers vs. Northwestern

When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: RUTG: -2.0 | O/U: 45

Northwestern has an opportunity to get back to .500. This might be its last chance to do that this season.

 

Purdue vs. No. 2 Iowa

When/where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: IOWA -11.5 | O/U: 43

Iowa has lost three of its last four meetings with Purdue. This time around, I’d recommend covering David Bell.

 

Army vs. Wisconsin

When/where to watch: Saturday at 7 p.m. on BTN | Line: WISC -14.0 | O/U: 39

There are going to be like 12 pass attempts combined in this game.

