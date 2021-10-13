Letter to the Editor | Vote Jason Glass for Iowa City City Council

Your vote is important, and we ask you to cast your ballot Nov. 2 for Jason Glass for Iowa City City Council.

Iowa City needs strong, sensible leadership, and we believe Jason Glass is the right person for the job. Jason is a proven collaborator, problem solver, and an independent thinker. He has spent 20 years working in Human Resource roles in various organizations in the area and currently serves as vice chair on the Iowa City Human Rights Commission. He is the Equal Opportunity leader for his National Guard unit and also served a term on the State of Iowa Human Rights Board.

Jason loves Iowa City and is committed to put forth the time and energy it takes to serve on the Iowa City Council. With his vast experience, his strong record of service and his ability to give a respectful and rational approach to issues facing Iowa City. Jason deserves your vote on Nov. 2.

-Terry and Jo Dickens, Iowa City Residents