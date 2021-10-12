Divination Over Time: Different Methods Throughout History

Divination is an ancient and powerful tool that can be used to explore personal and spiritual growth. This article will discuss the different methods of divination, including Tarot cards, clairvoyance, palm reading, numerology, and more. Continue reading to find out more about the various methods of divination throughout history, when they originated, when they were popular, what they are about, and how they work. So, if you’re interested in learning about divination methods but don’t know where to start this blog post has everything you need to get started, and perhaps consider visiting Mediumchat if you would like to experience a reading from trusted and professional mediums. Please enjoy our discussion on this topic and share it with your friends who might be interested as well.

Clairvoyance

Perhaps one of the oldest methods of psychic ability is clairvoyance, which dates back thousands of years. Clairvoyance comes from two French words; clair which means “clear” and voyance which means “vision”, which directly translates to clear “vision”. Those who are clairvoyant are said to be able to essentially obtain information about a physical event, location, person, object through extrasensory perception.

Clairvoyance reached its heights of popularity during the 19th and 20th centuries, and many individuals participated in research and experiments to reach conclusive proof. Another form of clairvoyance became popular in the middle of the 20th century called remote viewing, which is the ability to perceive or locate a hidden target without being provided with any clues.

Numerology

Numerology is perhaps one of the oldest methods of divination in the world, which dates back to 500 BC. The basic principles of numerology are said to have been created by the Greek mathematician and philosopher Pythagoras when he realized there was a relationship between numbers and music notes. Numerology is said to be able to allow an individual to understand their personality, choices, and what might be in store for them in the future.

Tarot Reading

Another method of divination that is quite old is tarot reading, and many people have associated it with the occult, especially due to the influence of Hollywood. The first recorded deck of tarot cards dates back to the 15th century, specifically 1440, where many wealthy Italian families would purchase the most decks.

Tarot cards don’t necessarily help someone to see the future, instead, they suggest what troubles and challenges are to be faced at any given point in time, and can change at any moment. Each picture on a tarot card has a different meaning, and together they tell a story. This is where the reader comes in; a reader must interpret the information being given by the card. Every reader has a different methodology, and it takes years of experience and practice to successfully interpret the cards.

Graphology

Graphology is much less of a method of divination than it is a pseudoscience, since it relies more on psychology than psychic ability, although it would be easy to understand why hundreds of years ago many people would have thought otherwise. Graphology is rather old and dates back to 1611. The idea behind graphology is that a person’s personality, or at least personality or character traits, can be deduced by studying their handwriting. Through the proper application, it is also said to allow someone to understand the psychological state of a person at the time by analyzing their handwriting.

Palmistry

Palmistry or chiromancy is yet another method of divination that is one of the oldest in the world and is said to have originated in India more than 5,000 years ago, which then made its way to China, then Egypt, then Greece, and finally into Europe. Palmistry is essentially the practice of reading a person’s hand to determine their personality and to predict the future.

Each hand is said to be related to a different part of our brain, and the lines and more of our hands are indications of our personalities and might give insight into what might happen in the future. This method of divination has also been associated with the occult, not only due to Hollywood, but also because King Henry VIII banned all alternative practices, including palmistry, and associated them with occult activities.