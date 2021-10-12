Casino of Dreams Review & Bonus Offers
Introduction
Casino of Dreams is registered under Maltese Broadway Gaming Company set up to look after UK players. In this casino, you will find video slots, card games, table games, with Microgaming sitting at the centre of the table as the main game provider. You also find a welcome bonus that is attractive enough to keep you glued to this site as well as promotions and a mouth-watering loyalty program. Nonetheless, this review will touch on the main features, so keep reading.
Casino of Dreams Bonuses
Upon registration, new players are given a bonus of 50 free spins as a welcome incentive. This bonus package is a deposit bonus that requires you to deposit at least £20 to be qualified. You will have to make use of it within 3 days and your bonus reward should be cashed out within 30 days. Casino of Dreams reserves the right to reverse your bonus if you did not claim it in 30 days. There is also a wagering requirement once you claim your bonus reward you need to wager it 50x. there are no bonus codes required to claim your welcome bonus, so let’s move on to red stag casino customer service.
Casino Of Dreams VIP
It’ll also be nice to mention the Casino Of Dreams VIP Program. Otherwise known as the loyalty program is a means of encouraging members by giving them big offers in form of free spins, cash bonuses, tournaments and different prizes that they start working for the first time they register on the account. Upon registration, you start earning loyalty points from bronze to silver to gold platinum and so on the higher you go the even better the offers.
Casino of Dreams Security and Registration
Since players are always very interested in the security and licensing of online casinos, this casino has tried in the area of security and safety; this can be proven with their certificates from eCOGRA. passing the fairness test as well as RNG software and interface proves that Casino of Dreams is legit. The casino is also licensed by the British Commission and Malta Gaming Authority certifying and authorising the online casino to practice within its area of jurisdiction.
Casino of Dreams Payment Methods
The Casino has provided more than five methods of payment for customers to choose from including bank cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, cryptocurrencies. You can check out the full payment methods on the casinos’ homepage. There is a minimum withdrawal amount of £20, and it may take between 24 hours to 5 days to process withdrawals depending on the method used, cryptocurrency and e-wallet are much faster.It is advisable to use either NETeller or skrill 4 withdrawals.
Conclusion
The casino of Dreams is not the same as “dreams casino” although the sound is the same. There’s a lot to like about Casino of Dreams although it is limited to UK players. In the future, we hope that the casino has expanded its gaming section as well as its bonuses for players. You can only know the goodies of the casino if you try it out.