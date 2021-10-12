Casino of Dreams Review & Bonus Offers

Introduction

Casino of Dreams is registered under Maltese Broadway Gaming Company set up to look after UK players. In this casino, you will find video slots, card games, table games, with Microgaming sitting at the centre of the table as the main game provider. You also find a welcome bonus that is attractive enough to keep you glued to this site as well as promotions and a mouth-watering loyalty program. Nonetheless, this review will touch on the main features, so keep reading.

Casino of Dreams Bonuses

Upon registration, new players are given a bonus of 50 free spins as a welcome incentive. This bonus package is a deposit bonus that requires you to deposit at least £20 to be qualified. You will have to make use of it within 3 days and your bonus reward should be cashed out within 30 days. Casino of Dreams reserves the right to reverse your bonus if you did not claim it in 30 days. There is also a wagering requirement once you claim your bonus reward you need to wager it 50x. there are no bonus codes required to claim your welcome bonus, so let’s move on to red stag casino customer service.

Casino Of Dreams VIP

It’ll also be nice to mention the Casino Of Dreams VIP Program. Otherwise known as the loyalty program is a means of encouraging members by giving them big offers in form of free spins, cash bonuses, tournaments and different prizes that they start working for the first time they register on the account. Upon registration, you start earning loyalty points from bronze to silver to gold platinum and so on the higher you go the even better the offers.