9 Top Skills Architectural Visualizers Need
October 12, 2021
Architectural visualizers specialize in architectural rendering, which is their primary line of expertise. In a nutshell, architectural rendering is a remarkable and convenient process for creating architectural visualizations that place architectural projects in real-life settings.
For starters, each architectural visualizer has to know how to navigate a 3D rendering software, which the technology in our modern times has made available for 3D artists. Before the invention of 3D rendering software, artists and UX/UI designers had to resort only to 2D sketches to visualize their projects to potential clients.
Therefore, we can conclude that working with a top-rated 3D rendering software is an inevitable skill that an experienced architectural visualizer must possess. With such software, 3D artists can now create photorealistic animations, images, and 3D models of different kinds.
The most beautiful part of models that architectural visualizers create is that ideas can come to life and be presented to clients before construction begins. You may ask yourself now, why is this so important?
Namely, once the construction process has gone far, it’s challenging to correct the mistakes, and move, let’s say, a wall of a building from one side to another. Plus, it costs a lot. That’s why architectural visualizers create models that they can edit on the spot.
Saving resources, materials, time, and money, these visualizations are the best tool that aids many construction companies and their business model. To be sure that you have hired the best possible architectural visualizer, you must get introduced to their skillset and what they must be able to do.
Let’s now take a closer look at what an architectural visualizer does and the top nine skills that make them worthy of your choice.
What architectural visualizers actually do
Architectural visualizers are experts in 3D architectural rendering. If you are somewhat of a newbie in this field, you will be amazed to discover what the newest architectural rendering can accomplish. It’s a way of bringing each project to life in a fast and lively way.
An architectural visualizer is a person that can create real-life visuals for any architectural project, whether it includes an industrial exterior, modern interior, or old-fashioned features. When hiring one, you have to pay attention as that artist will be an important part of your company.
You have to be careful because if your architectural visualizer misdesigns the project, your company will be looking at the money going down the drain. The reason is simple – correcting mistakes when the construction process starts costs a lot.
A skilled architectural visualizer will save your company time and money and offer only the best possible quality. What this artist must have at hand is special 3D rendering tools and 3D rendering software to render all videos, images, and 3D designs of your company’s project.
As a result, your company can increase future sales, complete projects without error correction, and beat other competitors on the market. Let’s now take a closer look at the nine essential skills that each architectural visualizer must possess.
Expertise in working with rendering software
Creating real-time visualizations with 3D rendering software should be every architectural visualizer’s top priority skill. This modern software enables skilled artists to modify anything they like, delete anything they find redundant, or add anything they deem worthy of addition.
This software made the creation of architectural projects much easier and made the creation of realistic projects possible. Amazing, right? An expert who can work with such software
can pay great attention to detail, make changes during the creation process and design each component carefully.
If, for example, architectural visualizers want to design a building with a parking lot next to it, they can add details with the software to give it a real-life touch. They can add people, trees, clouds, flowers, shades, birds, dogs, and whatnot.
When the artist realizes that the parking lot is too small, the software will allow modifications on the spot, and the parking lot will grow in its volume. If the artist decides that the building should have one more floor, its addition is possible with the aid of the software.
Developed artistic skills
Artistic skills are developed if the artist can make all the materials look realistic. No, it’s not essential to make each tree flawless and each leaf of grass mathematically equal. It’s important to make materials and objects look natural.
This natural look is achieved with imperfections and not making everything symmetrical. Just think of it this way – is everything in nature symmetrical? The answer is, of course, “no.” For this reason, make sure you check previous projects of your architectural visualizer before you hire them.
If their previous projects look realistic and incorporate imperfections when designing natural objects, that means that they are perfect.
Creative mind
It’s normal for the creativity of an architectural visualizer to run dry after some time. It has to be “fed” daily. One part of the human brain is dedicated to creativeness and invention, which we must work on daily by finding great resources for new inspiration.
Yes, in the first lines, the architectural visualizer must have all the skills required to create unique models. But the second most important trait of an artist is creativity. An artist needs a constant flow of new mediums that will serve as good sources for creativity.
It’s important not to resort to only one medium as it can quickly become redundant. The cinema, for example, is a great medium that can give artists new ideas. After all, they combine numerous art forms such as literature, dance, animations, painting, and music.
Technical skills for visualization
Even though the 3D rendering software allows the creation of wholesome models and saves the artist’s time, the artist must still possess the skills for good visualization. Namely, artists must visualize the project in their minds beforehand so that the whole creation process will work.
After the visualization takes place in the mind, skills for technical visualization come into practice. Here, it’s important to pay close attention to detail and make sure that materials look realistic, the proper focal angle is set on the camera, and the lighting is on point.
Believe it or not, proper indoor and outdoor lighting makes a difference between ordinary and exceptional projects. The ease of setting it right comes from the 3D rendering software that allows artists to set any time of the day, be it morning, evening, or dawn.
An understanding of architectural projects
Some architectural projects can be demanding and will require a lot of extensive work. But the wide set of 3D rendering software architectural visualizers have at hand nowadays, everything is possible. As a client, you can rest assured that your 3D artist will make your project exceptional.
The project that comes from an experienced architectural visualizer will also be special and unique. An understanding of a particular architectural project is needed from the artist to add a personal touch.
It’s important to sort out copycats from those that are not. Looking at the artist’s portfolio closely and the work done before your employment will tell you whether their work is unique and whether they understand each architectural project.
Knowledge to follow extensive instructions
Working on an architectural design is a complex and daunting process. It’s crucial to hire only architectural visualizers capable of making decisions and fixing errors on the spot to prevent further costly modifications.
A good artist will have a customer-centric approach towards the project, which means the artist will follow extensive instructions from their client. 3D artists aren’t cheap to hire, and they should come with skills for following all instructions.
Ensuring that your hired 3D artist is customer-centric can easily be checked by an interview, thorough examination of their portfolio, prior work, and reviews from their previous clients. Never be lazy to read these reviews, as they are firsthand information on the qualifications of your artist.
Great communication skills
Top-notch communication and a trustworthy relationship between artists and their clients play the most crucial role. However, it’s sometimes hard to achieve it. It’s normal for the artist to get lost in the process of creation, which is where most miscommunication usually occurs.
The artist becomes overwhelmed with the project’s requirements, and at that point, it becomes difficult to communicate ideas to the client efficiently. Why does this happen, one might ask themselves?
This usually happens because the language of architecture, i.e., architecture terminology, is something clients are not familiar with. If you’re not an architect, a 3D artist, or an architectural visualizer, you will have trouble understanding such terminology.
However, this doesn’t mean that each designer is facing miscommunication with the client. Quite the contrary, all technical vocabulary related to architecture becomes irrelevant when the artist properly designs a particular 3D representation.
Suppose the visualization is a model you can interact with and is essentially transparent. In that case, a client will be able to see every layout, interior, exterior, and geographic situation without ever learning the language of architecture.
In other words, the architectural design will speak for itself. Therefore, the good communication skills of architectural visualizers come from their ability to represent transparent designs that you can interact with.
Discipline
When needing the best architectural visualizer, it’s vital to hire a well-disciplined and problem-solving-oriented one. Since architectural rendering is becoming a thriving industry, the competition on the market is vast.
If your architectural visualizer is disciplined, skilled, and proficient, you can rest assured that each problem during the construction phase will find a way to a solution. Additionally, a disciplined visualizer will make your projects have more than just an “ok” appearance.
The appearance of projects that come from disciplined professionals will be exquisite. You may now be wondering where and how to find such a professional to rest assured that you won’t face any drawbacks.
Luckily, the internet offers us numerous platforms where you can find the best ones. Always make sure that you closely inspect their portfolios, send them a project as a test, and interview them. If the artist possesses all of the skills mentioned above, plus self-reliance, you can hire them.
Self-reliance
A professional architectural visualizer must always be self-reliant, complete the project before the deadline, and place the client’s needs above everything else. Client satisfaction is, after all, the primary purpose that needs fulfillment.
The artist should be present even after the construction process has started and advise the client. If there are meetings – the visualizer should attend them and review each step in the construction’s progress.
Additionally, all things that the architectural visualizer deems unacceptable during the construction process should be presented to the client. They should notify construction workers of each mistake as well.
As we’ve already stated, overlooked mistakes can be very pricey, but mistakes are a normal part of the whole process. No professional architectural visualizer can predict each condition, and modifications will always take place after the presentation of the model.
The self-reliance of the architectural visualizers is also visible in their ability to review all the costs of the changes in the construction methods and ensure that the modifications will give exceptional results.
Consequently, the clients will admire the benefits of working with such a self-reliant architectural visualizer and build a client-trustworthy relationship with them. Yes, finding such a reliable and skillful designer is costly and takes time, but it pays off in the end.
The value of hiring a professional self-reliant architectural visualizer will inevitably surpass the price of modifying mistakes that could occur if such a professional doesn’t point them out to the client. Therefore, a self-reliant professional leads to client satisfaction, which is most important after all.
Conclusion
3D rendering software has made architectural visualization much easier. However, you still need an experienced and skilled professional to complete your project properly and without drawbacks.
We hope that the list mentioned above of the nine essential skills a 3D artist should have has helped. Always consider their creativity, ability to use 3D rendering software, attention to detail, self-reliance, discipline, communication skills, and the ability to follow extensive instructions.