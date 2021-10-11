NCAAF: College Football Players Who Will Change The Game

Introduction

The NCAAF is used to source the best talent from student-athletes all over the country, so it makes sense that everybody looks to the college teams to find the next big thing. Here we have listed some of the most promising collegiate football players active right now. These young men have distinguished themselves in their collegiate careers and look ready to make waves if they hit the big league.

If you’re a gambler, you should know that you can sometimes bet on the performances of collegiate players too. Sportsbooks online pay attention to NCAAF picks and other relevant events to the collegiate football industry so that you can wager on and support players from their humble beginnings to NFL stardom.

Bryce Young

As quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team that has historically provided a lot of great talent to the NFL, all eyes are on Bryce Young as the next promising NFL pick. Coach Nick Saban has alluded to Young’s name, image, and likeness deals tallying almost seven figures, so many movers and shakers in the industry are putting their money where their mouth is.

He tops the list of many expected NFL picks, much in the same way that Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow were hyped up before being picked first at the draft, so we’re expecting something similar for Young. As an Alabama alumnus, Young has big shoes to fill if he’s going to make his mark on the modern NFL and the football industry as a whole.

Spencer Rattler

Alongside Young, Spencer Rattler is another quarterback who’s received some love from industry media throughout his collegiate career. Rattler is QB for the Oklahoma Sooners, who have had a great off-season and recently offered a #1 pick to the NFL with Kyler Murray in 2019. Some think Rattler could do it again.

Last year he scored a 172.56 efficiency rating, the lowest for an Oklahoma quarterback in some time. This is part of the reason that he’s playing for second place, in many people’s eyes, as he still has to prove himself worthy of being the next big QB over Young.