Iowa cornerback Riley Moss not listed on Week 7 depth chart

The senior left Iowa’s win over Penn State last weekend with an injury.

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss returns an interception for a touchdown during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Senior cornerback Riley Moss is not listed on the two-deep depth chart that the Iowa football team released on Monday ahead of its Week 7 game against Purdue.

Moss left Iowa’s 23-20 win over Penn State with an unspecified injury after picking off a pass in the second quarter. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said after the game that he felt optimistic about Moss’s status going forward.

Moss has started 21 career games and made 36 total appearances in his four years with the Hawkeye football program. The former Ankeny Centennial prep is currently tied for the national lead with four interceptions this season. In Iowa’s season-opener against Indiana, Moss returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

Iowa’s defense leads the nation with 16 interceptions this season.

Junior Terry Roberts is listed as the starting right cornerback in Moss’s place. Former UNI defensive back Xavier Williams is a new addition to the depth chart as the No. 2 left cornerback behind starter Matt Hankins.

No. 2 Iowa (6-0, 3-0) is back in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday with a Homecoming game against Purdue (3-2, 1-1) on the line. The Hawkeyes lost to the Boilermakers in West Lafayette in the first game of the 2020 season.