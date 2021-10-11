2 Best (True Support) Fully Managed WordPress Hosting Services

The vast majority of newly launched websites these days use the WordPress content management system, not only because it is completely free for both personal and commercial use, but because it can be readily customized to work with any type of website — thanks to the huge selection of themes and plugins out there as well as the massive community of users and developers.

It doesn’t matter if you have a small blog or a big e-commerce website, WordPress can run both and more. But what does matter is your choice of a web hosting service, because where you host your WP website can have a dramatic effect on its performance and speed.

Almost any shared web hosting plan can run WordPress, however, if you have a fairly large or active website that gets a considerable number of visitors every day, then you’ll need something more powerful than normal cheap shared hosting. Something like a VPS or a premium WordPress hosting plan.

Fully managed WordPress hosting services have become more popular recently, and while these differ greatly from one provider to another, they are mainly characterized by offering plans that are specifically designed and optimized to work efficiently with WordPress websites.

Manged hosting providers handle most of the technical particularities of running WordPress, such as server and website security, updates, caching, backups, performance monitoring, etc. They make it easier for the average user with limited technical experience to maintain a secure and properly working WP site.

When picking a host, you want one that can provide the fastest possible loading speed of your site’s pages, because this is one of the most important factors that can affect the user experience, traffic bounce rate, conversion rate, and also search engine rankings.

There are some key things to look for when trying to find a fast hosting service for WordPress. First, the company must be utilizing modern, high-performance servers with SSD drives. Second, the server software stack should be optimized for WordPress. And third, the service should implement a global content delivery network (CDN) with page caching.

A staging environment is also a useful feature to have. It allows you to create an exact replica of your website for development and testing purposes, which you can modify without affecting your live website. Only when you’re happy with the changes you can then publish them to the live version of the website.

And of course, all of the above is useless unless it is backed by a professional and expert support team that is available around to clock to quickly identify and fix any technical issues, whether on the server side or on your own website.

There are several reliable companies that sell premium WordPress hosting services with CDN and other useful features. The following are two of the best and fastest providers of fully managed WordPress hosting. These aren’t cheap services, but if you are looking for high performance and expert support, then you gotta pay for it!

1. Rocket

Rocket offers a complete, fully managed hosting solution for WordPress and WooCommerce that is built on the Cloudflare Enterprise content delivery network. Their premium CDN comes built-in with each plan so there is no need to sign up with any third-parties or install anything.

Their primary servers are part of the Edge cloud network that is distributed over more than 20 data center around the world. These servers are well optimized for WordPress and come with advanced security, caching, and performance features.

You can choose the data center location for each website you host with them, which will be the primary server location for your website. On top of that, the Cloudflare Enterprise CDN will serve cached pages of your website from more than 200 locations worldwide. This leads to significant improvement in loading speed for international visitors.

Besides their very reliable servers, their support team does an excellent job by providing quick assistance via their 24/7 live chat. It doesn’t matter if it’s day or night, weekdays or weekends, there is always someone available on their live chat to talk to for instant help. You can even ask to chat with the CEO of the company (Ben Gabler).

Rocket is a great choice for small business, e-commerce and agency websites that require high performance and reliability. Their plans are on the pricey side, so if you just have a small blog with low traffic, this host may be an overkill.

And another drawback is that they don’t currently provide email hosting services, so you will have to use an external service if you’d like to create custom email accounts with your website’s domain name. This can be easily achieved with Google Workspace or Microsoft 365. It is pretty common for companies that are dedicated to fully managed WordPress hosting not to provide email services, because they are primarily focused on the WP platform and don’t want to deal with the extra security and abuse risks that come with email hosting.

2. BigScoots

You probably haven’t heard about this company — or even the previous one — if you’ve been doing some research about web hosting providers. It’s usually the same few companies that most review websites keep touting over and over again; not necessarily because their services work best, but because their marketing strategy sure does!

But if you are seeking something beyond the typical oversold services and outsourced support, then BigScoots is one of the real deal companies you should definitely consider. The CEO of company (Scott) is quite down-to-earth and sometimes he offers assistance to customers over live chat, alongside an expert technical support team that is available 24/7 to help with any issues.

BigScoots sells managed WordPress hosting as well as shared, VPS, and dedicated server hosting for general use. Their WordPress optimized plans are perfect for high traffic websites and are easily scalable. Their servers are well protected against malware, DDoS attacks, brute force attacks, and other security threats. They also proactively monitor the uptime and performance of the servers so that any issues get reported and fixed in a timely manner.

You do get email service with managed WP plans, and they have no cap on the total number of monthly website visitors with each plan (only estimates). You can choose between VPS and a dedicated server environment, with the latter being more suitable for large e-commerce sites.

Each plan comes with free basic Cloudflare CDN, but if you are looking for advanced CDN features, you can purchase that separately from their website. They have a professional team that takes good care of your business and provides top-notch real technical support.

Should You Choose Managed WordPress Hosting?

The term “managed WordPress hosting” is used rather loosely with no strict requirements of what’s included. Each provider sets their own features and limitations, and these can dramatically vary from one company to another.

In general, the most important aspects of fully and truly managed WordPress hosting are optimized server performance with higher resource limits, and a knowledgeable support team that has adequate experience working with WP and fixing any related technical issues.

You probably don’t need a premium managed hosting package for a small personal blog or website, but the larger and busier your website is, the more reasonable and needful it becomes to invest in a managed service. Unlike most cheap shared hosting solutions, managed WordPress hosting typically offers quick loading for a business website running WooCommerce, which is beyond what normal shared plans can handle.

Each option have its own pros and cons that you have to take into consideration. The most common disadvantage with managed hosting is the relatively higher price tag. But remember that you get what you pay for, so while the cost is definitely a factor to take into account, it should not be your primary parameter when picking a web host, especially if it’s for a business website.