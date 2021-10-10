Iowa women’s swim and dive falls to Minnesota, 156-104

The Hawkeyes celebrated their seniors before Friday’s meet at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center began.

Iowa backstroke swimmer Kennedy Gilbertson competes during a swim meet between Iowa and Minnesota at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Friday Oct. 8, 2021. The Gophers defeated The Hawkeyes 156-104.

Iowa women’s swim and dive fell to Minnesota, 156-104, Friday evening at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes were celebrating senior day, as the meet was the last they’ll swim at home in 2021-22.

Sam Tamborski is the lone senior on Iowa’s roster. But she could, however, choose to return for the 2022-23 season, as the NCAA granted all its 2020 winter sports athletes an additional year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

Despite that, it seems like, at least for the moment, Tamborski does not intend to utilize the extended eligibility the NCAA offered her.

“I feel really proud of the progress that I’ve made,” Tamborski said Friday. “I think that this is the best way it could’ve ended.”

Nathan Mundt is in the midst of his first season as head coach of the Hawkeyes. So, he’s only coached Tamborski for one season. Yet, Mundt still had glowing things to say about the senior.

“She’s excellent,” Mundt said. “She’s a true leader in and out of the pool. She’s got a ton of high-level experience competing in the NCAAs the past three years, and hopefully going to do that again and exceeding all of those expectations and her own goals.”

“Just having that experience is really valuable for the entire team,” Mundt added. “Being able to share that with them, and hopefully everyone else aspires to be at that level as well.”

Junior Ariel Wooden and diving manager Jonathan Teitelbaum were also honored during Friday night’s senior day proceedings.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa’s loss to Minnesota cemented the Hawkeyes’ first 0-2 start to a season since 2007-08. Iowa fell to UNI, 159-133, Oct. 1.

LETDOWN

The Golden Gophers swept the Hawkeyes Friday night, winning all 13 swimming events. The Hawkeyes don’t have enough athletes on their roster to win many meets head-to-head. So, their focus all season has been on winning individual events.

QUOTABLE

Coach Mundt acknowledged after Friday’s meet that, although this team has been faced with significant setbacks, he is keen on looking at this season through a long-term, positive lens.

“We’re really proud of where we’re at considering we know we have smaller numbers right now,” Mundt said. “But we’re just starting to build a foundation and building to get better in the future.”

UP NEXT

Iowa’s next meet will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Hawkeyes will take on the Cornhuskers Oct. 23.

The Cornhuskers are 1-0 overall this season after defeating South Dakota State, 189-54, Oct. 2.