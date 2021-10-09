Live updates: No. 3 Iowa football matches up against No. 4 Penn State

The Hawkeyes will take on the Nittany Lions in the first top-four matchup at Kinnick Stadium since 1985.

The Hawkeyes take the field during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Hawkeye football is taking on No. 4 Penn State for a top-five Saturday afternoon matchup.

Both the Hawkeyes and the Nittany Lions are undefeated on the 2021 season at 5-0, and Iowa is hosting the first top-four matchup that doesn’t involve Ohio State and Michigan since 1962. Kinnick Stadium has not seen a top-four contest since 1985, when No. 1 Iowa took on No. 2 Michigan.

DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson are in the press box to cover the game. Follow along on Twitter at @dipregame and check back to this story for updates throughout the game. Other stories will also be posted to dailyiowan.com this weekend. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:05 p.m. and will air on FOX.

Pregame

Iowa opened as a 2.5 point favorite over Penn State, but the line has shrunk to IOWA -1.5 by Saturday.