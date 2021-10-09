Iowa cornerback Riley Moss out for game after leaving with injury

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss returns an interception for his second pick six of the day during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa cornerback Riley Moss left the field injured after intercepting his fourth pass of the season in the second quarter Saturday against Penn State. Moss is out for the remainder of the game.

No details have been released on his injury. The senior is wearing street clothes on Iowa’s sideline to start the second half. Terry Roberts is in as the starting cornerback opposite Matt Hankins.

The No. 3 Hawkeyes trail the No. 4 Nittany Lions 17-10. Iowa has already intercepted three passes in the first half — one each for linebacker Jestin Jacobs, safety Jack Koerner, and Moss.