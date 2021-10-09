Highlights from FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show in Iowa City

The FOX crew called Saturday’s crowd on the Pentacrest the best they’ve ever had.

The sunrises as fans arrive before the FOX Big Noon Kickoff show on the Pentacrest before a football game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State at in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. This was Big Noon Kickoff’s first time in Iowa City and the first top five match up at Kinnick since 1985. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show aired live from Iowa City Saturday morning ahead of the No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn State game, which will kick off at 3:05 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.

The FOX panel said the Hawkeye fans crowding the stage set up outside the Old Capitol at the Pentacrest was “not even a question — the best crowd we’ve ever had.” Around eight million viewers were watching the show at one point, per a FOX representative.

Here are highlights from what host Rob Stone and analysts Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, and former Hawkeye player and assistant coach Bob Stoops had to say.

Signs from the Pentacrest

Hawkeye fans in the crowd came prepared with signs to showcase on camera. Here is a selection of the signs in the crowd:

“Does PSU even have corn?”

“Put Iowa D/ST on your fantasy team this week.”

“Hawks by a million.”

“Tyler Goodson > Reggie Bush.”

“Nebraska still stinks.”

“Welcome home Bob Stoops.”

“Urban Meyer would love our bars.”

“The Nittany Lion looks like a $37 Hobby Lobby craft project.”

“WTF is a Nittany Lion?”

“Tory Taylor for Heisman.”

“America needs farmers and football”

“I saw Urban Meyer at El Rays.”

“Mom and Dad, please send money.”

“James Franklin is bald.”

Stoops catches up with Ferentz

Stoops was a four-year starter at defensive back under Hayden Fry at Iowa from 1979-82. Stoops — who led “Let’s go Hawks” chants on Saturday — was an all-conference player, and in 1982 was named team MVP.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz joined the Iowa coaching staff as offensive line coach in 1981, and the Hawkeyes went to the Rose Bowl. Ferentz is in his 23rd year as Iowa’s head coach, and Stoops said he is the perfect leader for the program.

The two Hawkeyes caught up as part of the show.

One starred as a DB at Iowa. The other is in his 23rd season as Iowa head coach.@CoachBobStoops and Kirk Ferentz discuss coaching and @HawkeyeFootball‘s great TE history ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/L0QkkDKtdH — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 9, 2021

Big E pumps up the crowd

Former Hawkeye football player and current WWE Champion Ettore Ewen — better known as “Big E” — stopped by the show to add some more energy to the already rowdy crowd.

“I’m from Tampa, but this is my second home,” Big E said. “You can’t beat this — or a Pancheros burrito.”

Alright, we’re ready to run through a brick wall now 😤@WWEBigE | @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/lv3DqO0tY2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Talking about Iowa

“[Iowa’s] defense belongs in the NFL,” Stone said.

“This is one of the best defenses we’ve seen in a very long time,” Bush said, before referring to Iowa cornerback Riley Moss as “Mr. Pick Six.”

Stoops noted that Iowa will give running back Tyler Goodson the ball all day long. He also said Iowa’s offensive line is coming together, and the Hawkeyes are giving quarterback Spencer Petras more responsibility by allowing him to throw down the field.

“They’ve got the best punter in the country,” Stoops said of Iowa’s Tory Taylor.

Quinn said Penn State’s defense is vulnerable over the middle of the field, so Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta could have a big day against the Nittany Lions.

“I’m starting with this team right here, Iowa Hawkeye fans,” Bush said when asked who the third-best team in the country is. “I love the defense that they showcase each and every game. They are opportunistic, they fly around to the football. They force turnovers and get to the quarterback. Sean Clifford has a long day in front of him today.”

“The winner of today’s game solidifies themselves as the third best team in the country,” Leinart said.

Going over the wave

Penn State coach James Franklin joined the show virtually, and was asked about the one thing he’s looking forward to while being in Iowa City. His answer? The Wave.

“I think it is one of the better traditions in college football,” Franklin said.

Big Noon Kickoff then looked back at the origin of the tradition.

It all started with a wave 👋 @JennyTaft takes us through one of the best traditions in college football, @HawkeyeFootball‘s Kinnick Wave pic.twitter.com/OvsLYFHpjx — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Picks

Clay Travis: “Iowa is taking an L in Kinnick today.”

Big E: “Hawks by a million.”

“I think you guys know where this is going,” Bob Stoops said before putting an Iowa hat on. “Hawkeyes by four.”

Tweets from the show

🗣 HAWKS BY A MILLION We expected nothing less from @WWEBigE‘s game prediction for @HawkeyeFootball vs Penn State pic.twitter.com/Wj9eu3TRhN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Bob Stoops, Iowa hype man YOU LOVE TO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/WG9qFzo5id — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) October 9, 2021

Here’s Big E giving props to Norm Parker & Phil Parker for the consistent excellence of Iowa’s defense: pic.twitter.com/ZP9VCRmrkA — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) October 9, 2021

Tailgating is different in Iowa. This guy actually drove his harvester/thresher/corn thingy to the game. pic.twitter.com/AEqfLy7Bjo — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) October 9, 2021

Hawkeye Pride is alive in America’s best college town. #BigNoonKickoff 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/M8DwyFJXAo — University of Iowa (@uiowa) October 9, 2021