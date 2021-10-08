What to know about FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff appearance in Iowa City

The show will broadcast live from the Pentacrest from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews set up the Big Noon Kickoff Fox Sports pregame NCAA football television show set, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, on the east side of the Pentacrest in Iowa City, Iowa. No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes host No. 4 Penn State this weekend. The pregame show starts broadcasting live at 9 a.m

ESPN’s College GameDay isn’t in Iowa City for Saturday’s top-five football matchup — much to the disappointment of Hawkeye fans. But another prominent pregame show is already set up to preview the game.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff show will broadcast live from the Pentacrest Saturday morning before the Week 6 slate of games kick off. Make that just another hype factor heading into No. 4 Penn State’s meeting with No. 3 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium at 3:05 p.m.

Want to find out more information about the show — including where to watch it or where to go to see it live? Here’s what you need to know.

Getting to know Big Noon Kickoff

The show is in Iowa City for the first time. Big Noon Kickoff is hosted by Rob Stone, and former big-name college football figures join him on the stage throughout the morning. Former USC Heisman Trophy Winners Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart will offer analysis, as will former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn.

Former Iowa player and assistant coach Bob Stoops, who went on to have a Hall of Fame career as the head coach at Oklahoma, is also on the program.

Reporters Bruce Feldman, Tom Verducci, and Tom Rinalidi will offer commentary as well.

Where is the show set up and what will it entail?

The Big Noon Kickoff truck has been parked by the Pentacrest in downtown Iowa City since Tuesday as part of the preparation for the show.

During the show, the Discover Big Ten Experience will give fans the opportunity to meet former Hawkeye defensive end Adrian Clayborn, who earned first-team All-American and All-Big Ten honors during his time at Iowa. Clayborn will be on location from 10-11 a.m.

Former Hawkeye football player and current WWE Champion “Big E” will also appear on the show at some point.

There is also free food, merchandise, and more starting at 8 a.m. The show will start broadcasting live at 9 a.m.

How can I watch Big Noon Kickoff

If you aren’t planning on attending the live show at the Pentacrest, you can watch the show from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. The show will air on both FOX and FS1. You can also stream the show through the Fox Sports App and at FoxSports.com.

Where do I watch the Iowa-Penn State game?

Matchup: No. 4 Penn State (5-0) vs. No. 3 Iowa (5-0).

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 3:05 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium.

Weather: Cloudy, low 80s.

TV: FOX

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (reporter).

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI

Betting information: Line: IOWA -1.5 | O/U: 41