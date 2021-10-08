On the Record: Oct. 8, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producers Caitlin Crome and Meg Doster sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter Anthony Neri discusses his story about Pride returning to Iowa City this October. News reporter Marandah Mangra-Dutcher talks about her story on the return of the University of Iowa’s homecoming celebrations after a year of virtual events. Then hear from arts editor Jenna Post as she discusses her story on Hancher Auditorium canceling shows over because of the lack of a mask mandate in the facility. Finally, politics editor Natalie Dunlap talks a proposed map of redistricting in Iowa that would have taken effect in 2022. The proposed map was voted down on Tuesday.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Caitlin Crome and Meg Doster.