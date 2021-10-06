The Best Glass Blunt Store Online

A glass blunt pipe is shaped like a standard blunt and blown out of glass. They have a spiral piece of glass running down the middle of the tube connecting to the mouthpiece. Ours also comes with a rubber cap to easily stick it back on when done consuming, which is recommended to keep the mouthpiece clean and sanitary. The mouthpiece can be adjusted to the amount of vapor the consumer would like to consume, making for a more user friendly experience. The spiral tube going down the middle of the blunt is part of their advanced smoke technology that helps the blunt from “cherrying”. This helps the consumer to avoid having to light the blunt before everytime they smoke.

Benefits of glass blunts over standard blunt

While standard blunts are one of the most common ways to consume cannabis, there are many disadvantages they have compared to our glass blunt pipes. Rolling is a frustrating experience unless one knows exactly what they are doing. Even experienced rollers have slip ups, get frustrated, or take longer than they’d like. Why get home from work and spend an extra 10 minutes rolling a blunt when a glass blunt pipe can be packed in under a minute? The other advantage and probably the most important is safety. Various medical studies have stated that cannabis users who smoke using rolls for their blunts often still carry the toxins of tobacco and other chemicals in these papers.