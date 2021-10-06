More income, more Joy: How to stay happy as an entrepreneur

The life of an entrepreneur is indeed a rollercoaster. One day you’re there smiling and happy, celebrating your big wins. And the next, you’re there in your office chair, head in hands, wondering why times are so hard.

We get it; managing a business is no child’s play. But with the National Institute of Mental Health claiming that 72% of entrepreneurs deal with mental health issues, we believe it’s time entrepreneurs start paying some much-needed attention to their mental health.

That’s why we created this post. Here, you’ll find a number of ways entrepreneurs can manage to stay happy at all times.

1. Never worry too much about money

Money can be a major point of worry for entrepreneurs. It can be the reason you lose sleep at night. And the reason you look grumpy all the time.

So, how can you handle money problems and stay happy as an entrepreneur? Your best bet is ‘resource maximization.’ That is, making the most of the funds you have and not worrying about what you don’t have.

To make the most of what you have means to cut costs always and not spend unnecessarily. Reflect on all your current expenses and think of ways to hack them. For instance, if you used to hire delivery companies to make doorstep delivery before, invest in Japanese mini trucks instead. They’re relatively super-cheaper and more effective for doorstep deliveries.

2. Make sure your workspace is a place you love to work in

The beauty of being an entrepreneur is you can decide how or where you want your workspace to be. Since you can do that, then you want to ensure your workspace is somewhere you love to be every day.

Remember, when a space has all the making of your favorite spot, chances are you’ll feel your best anytime you’re there.

3. Surround yourself with strictly positive people

Sometimes, the energy we get from those around us can determine what our day ends up being like. As an entrepreneur, you must surround yourself with people that inspire, work hard and make you happy at all times.

That doesn’t mean getting employees who laugh all the time but hiring people with whom you feel at home. People who will make you smile, see positives, and be hopeful even in the face of adversity.

If you don’t have such people in your organization at the moment, you should review your setup and look to bring in family-like employees.

4. Get rid of the bad eggs

There is no shame in admitting that someone is making you unhappy.

If you have employees that make you unhappy and discontented most of the time, it may be a wise thing to relieve such a person of their duty.

You’ll be surprised at how relieved and happy you’ll feel once you purge your organization of people that aren’t making or helping to make you happy.

5. Find inspiration often

With the amount of workload and expectations on the shoulders of entrepreneurs, it’s not hard to imagine why many look unhappy, exhausted, and disinterested.

To ensure the weight does not overly consume you, you should find inspirations every now and then. That could mean reading books and blogs, following inspiring posts and success stories, or consuming useful pieces of advice from mentors, experts, and respected figures.

6. Never compare yourself to others

It can be easy to point out where you are and what you’ve achieved in comparison to your competitors or fellow entrepreneurs. But that’s not the way this works.

You’re never going to find happiness or peace of mind that way.

You’re you, and your business is not in competition with anyone. Meaning, you should look to grow your business at its own pace. Not at the pace of its closest competitors or at that of your friends’ companies.

If your business isn’t ready for a scale-up, don’t scale up. And don’t feel bad about it. Just keep on working hard.

7. Always wear a smile

The easiest way to stay happy is to smile always. Even when it seems like you’re losing it, try and remind yourself to smile a little. You’ll be surprised at how relieved you’ll feel afterward.

Smiling helps you lighten up. It also helps to break up the bottles of negative emotions building up in your mind.

Conclusion

Nobody is ever going to help you feel happy as an entrepreneur. Only you can. That’s why you’ve got to look out for yourself more and prioritize your mental health. Because, at the end of the day, your company’s biggest asset is YOU. You break down; then the business might just break down, too.

So, try and stay happy at all times.