Point/Counterpoint | Who will win the Iowa-Penn State game?

This is the game we’ve been waiting for.

It’s No. 3 Iowa hosting No. 4 Penn State in the first top-five matchup inside Kinnick Stadium since 1985. This game has College Football Playoff implications, and a win for the Hawkeyes would be a gigantic boost to their resume.

And I think Iowa will pull it off on Saturday.

Both programs are on hot streaks dating back to last season. Iowa hasn’t lost since starting 0-2 in 2020, and Penn State hasn’t lost since dropping a game to the Hawkeyes in State College last season. Both programs are coming off impressive wins — Iowa defeated Maryland 51-14 on Friday, and Penn State shut out Indiana the next day.

Someone’s hot streak is going to end. It’s going to be Penn State’s.

The Nittany Lions have a nonexistent rushing offense. James Franklin and company trust quarterback Sean Clifford to sit back all day throwing the football. That doesn’t go well against a defense that leads the nation in interceptions and just picked off the Big Ten’s leading passer five times. Penn State’s defense is good, too. Iowa will have troubles on offense.

But the Hawkeye defense is better. The defense will force turnovers, and it might even score touchdowns. Either way, it will take stress off of Iowa’s offense.

Iowa is going to play the same sort of team football this week as it did last Friday. The defense will put the offense in position to succeed, and then the offense will cash in.

Look forward to a 6-0 Iowa team. This season is about to get even more special.