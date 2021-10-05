Big Ten notebook: Badgers’ Mertz questionable, Gophers’ Potts hospitalized

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz suffered a chest injury in the third quarter Saturday, and is questionable for the Badgers’ upcoming matchup with Illinois.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is questionable heading into the Badgers’ matchup against Illinois Saturday.

The sophomore QB suffered a chest injury after he was sacked in the third quarter of Wisconsin’s game against Michigan last week. Mertz went to the hospital for evaluation of his injury and was released later that day.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said the test results were encouraging, and Mertz is optimistic he’ll play against the Illini.

“I feel all right,” Mertz told reporters Monday. “I’m just kind of taking it day by day, getting treatment and trying to get better every day.”

The second-year starter has struggled to begin the 2021 season, as he accumulated six interceptions and completed just 56.4 percent of his passes in four games. Wisconsin is 1-3 to start the season for the first time since 1990, and sit unranked in the AP Poll Top 25.

Wisconsin senior tight end Jake Ferguson is also questionable with a chest injury, as he left the Badgers’ matchup with Michigan early in the game. Ferguson has 108 receiving yards with 15 receptions in 2021.

Indiana running back Tim Baldwin enters transfer portal

Sophomore running back Tim Baldwin is transferring out of the Indiana football program, Hoosier head coach Tom Allen confirmed at a Monday press conference.

The second-string running back has 28 carries for 103 yards so far in the 2021 season.

Baldwin fumbled twice in two games — Indiana’s loss to Cincinnati Sept. 18 and its victory over Western Kentucky Sept. 25. He only saw one carry in the Hoosiers’ shutout loss to Penn State Saturday.

Baldwin is the second running back to leave Indiana this season as former Hoosier Sampson James transferred to Purdue during fall camp — leaving little depth behind starter Stephen Carr.

Junior running back David Ellis is dealing with a recurring ankle injury, and true freshmen David Holloman and Trent Howland have seen limited snaps through five games.

“There is no doubt it affects our depth, without question,” Allen told reporters Monday. “David Holloman as a freshman will have opportunities to step into that role. Charlie Spegal, another young man that has been here in his second season, understands our system, a big strong young man who has done a good job for us, so he’ll get his opportunity.”

Baldwin has played in five games this season, meaning he is not eligible for a redshirt season in 2021. The sophomore will transfer with three seasons of eligibility, including the free year of eligibility given to all 2020-21 student-athletes by the NCAA because of COVID-19.

Minnesota’s Potts hospitalized following Saturday game

Minnesota sophomore running back Trey Potts remains in a hospital in West Lafayette, Indiana, for an unspecified medical issue Saturday afternoon following the Gophers’ win over Purdue.

After accumulating 15 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, Potts left the field late in the fourth quarter and was treated by Minnesota’s medical staff before being transported to a local hospital.

Athletic Director Mark Coyle, football athletic trainer Mike Sypinak, and team physician Dr. David Jewison remained in Indiana with Potts Saturday night, according to the Monday statement.

“At this time, Potts remains in Indiana with his family and is receiving medical attention. His condition is improving and he is doing well,” the statement said.

Minnesota football said it would provide an update at the discretion of Potts and his family.