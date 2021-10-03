Iowa football team jumps up to No. 3 in Week 6 AP Poll
This is the highest the Hawkeyes have been ranked since November of 2015.
October 3, 2021
The Iowa football team jumped up to No. 3 in the Associated Press’ Week 6 Poll after defeating Maryland, 51-14, in College Park on Friday night. Iowa had been No. 5 for the past three weeks.
The No. 3 ranking is the program’s highest since November of 2015.
Along with Iowa’s 37-point thumping of Maryland, previously No. 3 Oregon lost to unranked Stanford, leading the 5-0 Hawkeyes to move up in the poll. Iowa’s victory over Maryland was so impressive that it jumped Penn State despite the Nittany Lions shutting out Indiana. The fourth consecutive week in the top-five is the program’s longest run since 2002.
Three other Big Ten teams are ranked in the top-10: No. 4 Penn State, No. 7 Ohio State, and No. 9 Michigan. Next weekend’s No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Iowa game will be the first top-five matchup inside Kinnick Stadium since No. 1 Iowa beat No. 2 Michigan in 1985.
Here is the full poll:
This week’s @AP_Top25 poll
1-Bama
2-Georgia
3-Iowa
4-PennSt
5-Cincinnati
6-Oklahoma
7-OhioSt
8-Oregon
9-Michigan
10-BYU
11-MichSt
12-OklaSt
13-Arkansas
14-NotreDame
15-Coastal
16-Kentucky
17–OleMiss
18-Auburn
19-Wake
20-Florida
21-Texas
22-ArizSt
23-NCSt
24-SMU
25-SanDiegoSt
