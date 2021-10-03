Grading the Iowa football team’s 51-14 win over Maryland

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 51-14. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Robert Read graded Iowa’s performance in all three phases after the Hawkeyes’ 51-14 win over Maryland.

Offense — A

Have a day, Spencer Petras. Iowa’s quarterback just had his best game in a Hawkeye uniform, accounting for five total touchdowns (three passing and two rushing). Iowa scored six touchdowns overall against Maryland, and at one point scored points on nine consecutive drives.

Yes, Iowa often had good field position because of the defense constantly forcing turnovers. But this was the best Iowa has looked offensively all season.

Defense — A+

Do I really need to explain this one? Iowa forced seven turnovers, including six interceptions, against what was previously the top passing offense in the Big Ten. I’ll repeat: seven turnovers.

I also feel obligated to mention that defensive coordinator Phil Parker is very, very good at his job. All six of the interceptions came from different defenders. Everyone was getting involved on defense. After a commanding Maryland touchdown drive in the first quarter, the Hawkeyes shut down the Terrapins. We knew a secondary with five returning starters was going to be good, but maybe not this good. This performance assures everyone that the Hawkeyes are among the handful of best defenses in the nation.

Special teams — A

Kicker Caleb Shudak hit both of his kicks and returner Charlie Jones set up Iowa in good field position when he had the opportunity to run back a kick or punt. That didn’t happen often, though. Iowa’s defense often forced a turnover before Maryland could punt. Tory Taylor was also efficient punting the ball as usual, but he wasn’t needed much.