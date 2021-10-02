Twitter reactions to Iowa’s Friday night win over Maryland

Twitter is a happy place for Hawkeyes right now.

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts jumps up for an interception during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
October 2, 2021

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The No. 5 Iowa football team dismantled Maryland in its 51-14 win over the Terrapins on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes forced seven turnovers on the night. Offensively, Iowa scored on nine straight drives, starting in a second quarter where the Hawkeyes outscored the Terrapins 31-0.

Here are some Twitter reactions after the dominant Hawkeye win.

