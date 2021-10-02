Twitter reactions to Iowa’s Friday night win over Maryland

Twitter is a happy place for Hawkeyes right now.

Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts jumps up for an interception during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The No. 5 Iowa football team dismantled Maryland in its 51-14 win over the Terrapins on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes forced seven turnovers on the night. Offensively, Iowa scored on nine straight drives, starting in a second quarter where the Hawkeyes outscored the Terrapins 31-0.

Here are some Twitter reactions after the dominant Hawkeye win.

Every time we see Riley Moss he’s making this face lmao pic.twitter.com/Kooi7mvlpg — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) October 2, 2021

How many ‘best QB in the conference or country” does Iowa have to play until they start adding, “until they play Iowa” behind that proclamation? — Cap’n Kirk (@hawkeyekirk) October 2, 2021

As of now, Iowa’s 6 INTs in tonight’s game is tied or more than 121 FBS schools have on the season — PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) October 2, 2021

Dolph just misspoke on the Iowa radio broadcast going into that last timeout and said “Iowa is up 441 to 7” and you know what by god he might be right. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) October 2, 2021

talk to your kids about #1 Iowa — PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) October 2, 2021

Penn State @ Iowa has the potential to be the best Big Ten conference game in 5 seasons. *If* Penn State gets by Indiana. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 2, 2021

Mostly an empty stadium now except the 4-5,000 Hawkeye fans wearing gold in the stands. 😍 — IowaFBLive (@IowaFBLive) October 2, 2021

If only our offense was any good…😭😭😭 What a night! Huge shoutout to all those #Hawkeye fans that made it to Maryland. You guys were unreal! See y’all back in Kinnick next week!#Hawks Win! 🐤🐤 — Tyler Barnes (@TylerBarnesIOWA) October 2, 2021

Including tonight, Iowa will have held each of its last 27 opponents to 24 or fewer points, the longest streak by any FBS team since Florida State had a 30-game streak over the 1991-93 seasons. Longest by a B1G team since Michigan had a 28-game streak over the 1984-86 seasons. — Matt Benson (@mbenson6) October 2, 2021

FINAL: IOWA 51, Maryland 14 Hey Fran, how many interceptions did the Hawkeyes have tonight? pic.twitter.com/TFARw0VYTy — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) October 2, 2021

This Iowa team is A LOT better than the 2015 team that went 12-0 — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) October 2, 2021

Love IOWA FOOTBALL — Desmond E. King II (@blaqbadger14) October 2, 2021

No. 5 Iowa handled undefeated Maryland on the road 💪 pic.twitter.com/keZ555EDwV — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 2, 2021

these boys might be special https://t.co/qHbppX7SGX — turtle hater (@hawkize) October 2, 2021