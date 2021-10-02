On the Record: Oct. 1, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producers Caitlin Crome and Meg Doster sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter Kate Perez discusses her story on the racial disparities in retention of faculty and student graduation rates at the University of Iowa. News reporter Ryan Hansen talks about his story on COGS, the graduate student union at the UI, filing an OSHA complaint saying the UI is an unsafe work environment because faculty can’t ask students to wear masks. Then hear from news reporter Meg Doster as she discusses her story on the return of the corn monument built by the College of Engineering for homecoming week. Finally, politics editor Natalie Dunlap talks Sen. Chuck Grassley’s announcement of his 2022 reelection campaign.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Caitlin Crome and Meg Doster.