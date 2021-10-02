Arland Bruce IV becoming a reliable receiver for Iowa’s offense

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV breaks free after a reception during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV was the first Hawkeye to congratulate his teammate Keagan Johnson on the sideline last week after Johnson scored the first touchdown of his Iowa career.

The roles were reversed this week.

Bruce, a true freshman, caught his first touchdown in the Black and Gold in No. 5 Iowa’s 51-14 win over Maryland.

“He was the first one I looked for on the sidelines,” Bruce said of Johnson. “Because he said he looked for me last week … We went back-to-back weeks scoring touchdowns. I can’t even explain how I’m feeling right now. Everything just feels crazy.”

The first-year player out of Olathe, Kansas, had only touched the football twice in Iowa’s (5-0) first four games of the season. But he was involved early and often against the Terrapins.

On Iowa’s second offensive play of the game, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz dialed up a tunnel screen to Bruce, who gained 12 yards on the play. Bruce caught all six of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown on Friday.

“It’s great to see a young guy go out there and play well,” said quarterback Spencer Petras, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more against Maryland. “They’re making meaningful plays in these ball games. Keagan and Arland have been working really hard and are both really talented guys. They’ve just got to keep working hard and the results will keep coming.”

Bruce’s biggest play of the night also served as part of the game’s turning point.

Maryland had just fumbled on a kickoff return, and Iowa’s offense was set up with a first-and-goal at the Terrapin 10-yard line. The Hawkeyes scored a touchdown just minutes earlier to go up 10-7 early in the second quarter.

The lead was about to grow.

After a two-yard pass to Charlie Jones, Petras found an open 5-foot-10, 193-pound receiver crossing the field in the end zone, and fired a pass to him for the score. The touchdown put Iowa up 17-7, and Maryland never got to within single-digits again.

Spencer Petras quiets 🤫 the crowd with a 11 YD strike to Arland Bruce. No. 5 @HawkeyeFootball with 10 unanswered points they lead 17-7. @abruceiv // @spencerpetras pic.twitter.com/FXelxgoARY — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) October 2, 2021

“It was crazy,” Bruce said. “It’s an unforgettable experience. I’m going to remember this one forever. It’s definitely a confidence boost. I’ve always been confident in my ability, but to be able to go out there and show what I can really do is great.”

Bruce, Johnson, and Connor Colby — who has started the last two games at right guard — all cut their high school careers short to enroll at the University of Iowa early in January. Spending spring and summer workouts with the Hawkeyes has allowed all three of the freshmen time to put in the work to contribute right away.

Feeling like he could make an immediate impact is one of the reasons Bruce decided to come to Iowa, he said. Bruce didn’t just contribute in his fifth game as a Hawkeye.

He excelled.

“I don’t know if surprised is the right word, but [Keagan and Arland] have impressed me since January when they showed up,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Connor Colby is kinda in that same ballpark. They’ve handled everything like they’re third-year guys. I think we’re seeing them improve on the field too, and now we’re seeing them get a little confidence. We need all the help we can get, so it’s a good thing to get more guys involved.”