Why service dogs are more than pets

Service dogs are much more than pets. These dogs are highly intelligent, disciplined and they help people with disabilities have a better quality of life and be more independent. Those who use service dogs can benefit in many ways, including reduced anxiety, increased independence, decreased depression, improved physical mobility, and overall improved quality of life. There are different types of service dogs including little pups like Chihuahuas and Poodles. There is unfortunately a lot of misinformation about service dogs that are perpetuated by the media and this leads people to believe that these dogs are just for show. The media also reduces their importance and compares them to other assistance dogs such as guide dogs for individuals who are sight-impaired. The truth is that service dogs provide invaluable assistance every day for individuals who need it and here is how.

They help people with disabilities

Service dogs provide specific needs for individuals who suffer from disabilities. Dogs undergo different forms of training for social situations, specialized disability care as well as behavior requirements that usually last up to 2 years before they are matched with a special needs individual. Service dogs are very alert and their alertness acts as a preventative for individuals who suffer from conditions such as epilepsy and dysautonomia. Many of their tasks also include things around the house such as turning lights on and off, walking or transferring out of a wheelchair, and providing overall stability for their owner. For those who are in a wheelchair, service dogs can open doors and pick up objects that are on the ground. Dogs can even unload laundry and some are trained to pay cashiers and press elevator buttons. These functions are important and these dogs offer much relief and support to those who have disabilities. Not to mention, they are a constant source of love and companionship.

They provide emotional support

Apart from providing necessary physical support, service dogs can also provide emotional support to their owner. This is helpful for individuals who suffer from PTSD and other mental disorders. Service dogs are shown to boost the confidence level of their owner and assist them in forming meaningful relationships with others. Having a service dog is like having a loyal companion and can ease feelings of loneliness that is very common amongst individuals who suffer from illnesses or disabilities. They also provide a feeling of safety and security which is vital for peace of mind and having a service dog makes you less reliant on other people which gives you a sense of independence. Living with illness can make one feel down and having to constantly deal with the fluctuations of health problems can be mentally and emotionally taxing on any individual. Service dogs combat these negative feelings by giving their owners motivation. Two years is all that it takes to train this helpful companion to fulfill all of these needs.

They sense oncoming seizures

Service dogs are trained to detect an oncoming seizure and alert their owner so that injuries can be prevented. Dogs will give their owner a signal in the form of pawing, pacing, or intense staring and during the seizure, the service dog will lie down close to their owner. If the owner is alerted in time, they can begin to prepare themselves and enforce safety measures such as getting close to soft surfaces before the seizure takes place. Once the seizure has stopped, the service dog can proceed to get extra help if it is required. This service is incredibly important because it ensures the utmost safety of the owner during a very distressing time and having a service dog during a seizure can ultimately save your life.

It is safe to conclude that service dogs are not just pets. They are lifesavers and companions. Having a service dog when you suffer from a physical disability or other illness can give you a sense of peace, happiness, safety, and emotional support. Not to mention, tasks that you otherwise would not be able to do, can be accomplished by these well-trained heroes. Service dogs are necessary and deserve all the love and recognition.