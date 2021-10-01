Where to watch Friday night’s Iowa-Maryland football game

The game is scheduled to air at 7:05 p.m. CT on FS1.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell tackles Kent State running back Marquez Cooper during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Flashes 30-7. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa is under the Friday night lights this week.

The No. 5 Hawkeyes are in College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins. Below is information for the game.

Also be sure to check out stories from this week’s Pregame edition.

Matchup: No. 5 Iowa (4-0) vs. Maryland (4-0).

Scheduled game time: Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Location: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

Weather: Clear, high 50s.

TV: FS1

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst).

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI

Betting information: Line: IOWA -3.0 | O/U: 48

Stories from this week’s Pregame:

Cover story: Explaining the ‘Next Man In’ mentality that makes the Iowa defense great

Interview: One-on-one with Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg

Power Rankings: Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 5

Looking at Maryland: Week 5 Scouting Notebook: No. 5 Iowa vs. Maryland

Game picks: On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 5 games