Where to watch Friday night’s Iowa-Maryland football game
The game is scheduled to air at 7:05 p.m. CT on FS1.
October 1, 2021
Iowa is under the Friday night lights this week.
The No. 5 Hawkeyes are in College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins. Below is information for the game.
Also be sure to check out stories from this week’s Pregame edition.
Matchup: No. 5 Iowa (4-0) vs. Maryland (4-0).
Scheduled game time: Friday at 7:05 p.m.
Location: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Weather: Clear, high 50s.
TV: FS1
Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst).
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI
Betting information: Line: IOWA -3.0 | O/U: 48
Stories from this week’s Pregame:
Cover story: Explaining the ‘Next Man In’ mentality that makes the Iowa defense great
Interview: One-on-one with Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg
Power Rankings: Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 5
Looking at Maryland: Week 5 Scouting Notebook: No. 5 Iowa vs. Maryland
Game picks: On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 5 games
(he/him/his)
Robert Read is entering his second year as the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism...