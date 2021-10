This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Chris Werner are joined by The Daily Iowan’s Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson to talk about No. 5 Iowa football’s matchup with Maryland on Friday, the NCAA’s use of “March Madness” branding in Division I Women’s Basketball, and the Chicago Bears’ quarterback struggles.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Chris Werner; edited by Carly Dalberg; produced by Kelsey Harrell.