No. 5 Hawkeyes trounce the Terrapins to move to 5-0

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV celebrates after a play during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland’s crowd of over 45,000 was dressed for a blackout Friday night. But after the Hawkeyes delivered a knockout, gold was what stood out most from the bleachers in Maryland Stadium.

No. 5 Iowa (5-0) scored 41 consecutive points spanning the second and third quarters in its 51-14 win over Maryland (4-1) under the Friday night lights. The Terrapins led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, but the Hawkeyes scored on nine consecutive drives after that. And by the second half, the Iowa fans donning gold apparel in the northeast corner of the stadium vastly outnumbered the limited Terrapin fans still in attendance.

Even with the game out of hand, Hawkeye fans had no reason to leave early. They might have missed another interception by the Iowa defense or touchdown by the Hawkeye offense if they did.

The Hawkeyes forced seven turnovers against the Terrapins (all by different defenders), and the Iowa offense scored six touchdowns (24 points came off of turnovers). Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras finished the night 21-of-30 passing for three touchdowns through the air, including a 67-yard pass to running back Tyler Goodson, who made a move in the open field in the third quarter and went all the way to the end zone.

Petras also scored two touchdowns on the ground via quarterback sneak, becoming the first Iowa signal caller with multiple scores on the ground and through the air in the same game since Brad Banks did so in 2002.

Big picture

The Hawkeyes improve to 5-0 on the season, and pick up their second Big Ten win of the season. Iowa is one of two teams in the Big Ten West (Purdue) that have not lost to a conference opponent this season. The Boilermakers are 1-0 in the Big Ten as of Friday night.

Turning point

Iowa scored a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to take a 10-7 lead.

On the ensuing Hawkeye kickoff, Sebastian Castro forced Maryland returner Dontay Demus Jr. to fumble, and Iowa’s Jay Higgins jumped on the ball at Maryland’s 10-yard line. And Iowa made the most of the great field position.

Two plays later, Petras found freshman Arland Bruce IV open crossing the field for an eight-yard touchdown to put the Hawkeyes up 17-7 with 14:04 remaining in the second quarter. That was the first touchdown of Bruce’s career. Maryland never came within one possession after that fumbled kickoff and the Iowa touchdown that followed.

You get a turnover, you get a turnover

Iowa has now forced 16 turnovers this season. Along with the forced fumble, Iowa’s defense picked off Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa five times. Riley Moss, Dane Belton, Jack Koerner, Terry Roberts, and Kaevon Merriweather all intercepted the Terrapin quarterback, who led the Big Ten in passing yards per game coming into the contest. Quinn Schutle also picked off a pass after Maryland went to its backup quarterback.

Tagovailoa finished 16-of-29 for 157 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. The junior went to the bench in the fourth quarter, becoming the fourth quarterback not to finish a game against Iowa’s defense this season.

When Friday’s game started, 105 FBS players had more interceptions that Tagovailoa (one). After Friday’s game, no FBS players have more interceptions than Tagovailoa (six).

Injury report

Kyler Schott made his first start of the season on Friday. The senior played with the first unit at left guard, while freshman Connor started at right guard. Schott was listed as the starting right guard heading into the season, but missed the first two games of the season with a foot injury he sustained while bailing hay at his family farm. Schott spent the last two weeks getting back into game shape — only playing limited snaps.

Up next

Iowa returns to Kinnick Stadium next weekend and will host No. 4 Penn State. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air on FOX.