Live updates: No. 5 Iowa football team takes on Maryland under Friday night lights

The Hawkeyes are ready for some football under the Friday night lights.

No. 5 Iowa is in College Park for a Friday night game against Maryland. Both teams are undefeated (4-0) so far this season. to open the new campaign. Iowa has not lost a Friday game since 2014.

No. 5 Iowa is in College Park for a Friday night game against Maryland. Both teams are undefeated (4-0) so far this season. Iowa has not lost a Friday game since 2014. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:05 p.m. (CT) and will air on FS1.

Pregame warmups — Kyler Schott is working with Iowa’s starting offensive line during warmups. This would be Schott’s first start of the season. The senior was the starter at right guard coming into the season, but missed the first two games of the season with a foot injury he suffered while baling hay at his family farm over the summer.

The starting offensive line looked like this (from left to right): Mason Richman, Kyler Schott, Tyler Linderbaum, Connor Colby, and Nick DeJong.

Justin Britt and Cody Ince are expected to rotate throughout the game.

Coin toss — Maryland won the toss and elected to receive to start the game.

13:37 1Q — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa rolled out to his left off of play action on third-and-one, but his pass was a bit high and bounced off the hands of wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. The Terrapins lined up to go for it, but a false start forced a punt instead. Iowa will take over.

11:12 1Q — Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin gained 11 yards on a third-and-13 reception, bringing up fourth down at the Maryland 49-yard line. The Hawkeyes lined up to go for it, but were just hoping to get the Terrapins to jump offsides. Iowa took the delay of game and punted. Maryland takes over for its second drive starting at its own 19-yard line.

9:16 1Q — Maryland faced a third-and-one, but had to go back five yards after another false start. On the third-and-six play, Tagovailoa was hit as he threw by John Waggoner, and the pass went right into the hands of Riley Moss. The Hawkeye defense has now forced 10 turnovers this season. Moss has three picks on the year. Iowa takes over at midfield.

7:16 1Q — Iowa is on top 3-0 midway through the first quarter. A 41-yard Caleb Shudak field goal provided the first points of the game. The Hawkeyes are 10-for-10 in converting turnovers into points this season.

3:37 1Q — The Terrapins have the lead. After the turnover on the previous possession, the Terrapins responded with an eight-play, 69-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-3 lead. Tagovailoa threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to finish off the methodical possession.

14:57 2Q — Iowa closed out an eight-play, 59-yard drive with a Spencer Petras quarterback sneak for a touchdown. The Hawkeyes lead the Terrapins, 10-7. Charlie Jones set up Iowa well with a kickoff return out to the Iowa 41-yard line.

14:47 2Q — Well, the Hawkeyes already have the ball back. Sebastian Castro force Demus to fumble, and the ball was recovered by Jay Higgins at the Maryland 10-yard line. Demus is down after the play.

14:04 2Q — Iowa only needed two plays to capitalize after the fumble. On second-and-goal, Petras went play-action and found Arland Bruce IV open crossing the field in the end zone, and connected with the freshman for the touchdown. The score is the first of Bruce’s career. The Hawkeyes take a 17-7 lead.

