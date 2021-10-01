Halftime reactions: No. 5 Iowa leads Maryland, 34-7

The Hawkeyes scored 31 points in the second quarter to take control of this Friday night matchup.

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner runs after intercepting a pass during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland led Iowa after the first 15 minutes of their Friday night matchup. After 30 minutes? That’s a different story.

The No. 5 Hawkeyes scored 31 points in the second quarter to take a 34-7 lead into halftime. Iowa’s defense forced five turnovers in the first half, including four interceptions of Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has accounted for three touchdowns on the night (two QB sneaks, one eight-yard pass to Arland Bruce, who scored his first touchdown). Fullback Monte Pottebaum also scored a touchdown on a two-yard rush. Kicker Caleb Shudak is two-for-two on his kicks.

Here are reactions to the first half.

Bravo, Iowa defense (and way to take advantage, Hawkeye offense)

I’d imagine Phil Parker is at least pretty pleased right now.

Iowa’s defense forced Tagovailoa — the Big Ten leader in passing — to throw four first-half interceptions. Coming into the game, Tagovailoa had only thrown one pick. Riley Moss, Jack Koerner, Dane Belton, and Terry Roberts each recorded an interception. Oh, and Sebastian Castro forced a fumble on a kickoff, so make that five turnovers forced for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa’s offense turned four of those turnovers into points. Roberts’ interception is the only turnover Iowa hasn’t turned into points this year, and that’s because it happened right as the half ended.

This game is over.

– Robert Read, Pregame Editor

Twitter reactions

Iowa’s going to win the national championship with 214 offensive yards and 5 forced turnovers and it’s gonna rule — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) October 2, 2021

maryland player body language is white flag city — PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) October 2, 2021

Iowa fans, enjoy this ride. Next Saturday could very well be an all-timer in Iowa City. — Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) October 2, 2021

First time watching Iowa? https://t.co/3qN9SqOgmN — Matt Benson (@mbenson6) October 2, 2021

Iowa has scored four touchdowns in 12:45 spanning the first and second quarter. #Hawkeyes — IowaFBLive (@IowaFBLive) October 2, 2021

QB sneaks and fullback dives. I love Iowa football. — FightForIowa (@FightForIowa) October 2, 2021

Monte Pottbaum and the Holy Grail — turtle hater (@hawkize) October 2, 2021