Best Resume Writing Services: Professional Reviews & Creators Rankings

Let’s face it, in today’s current economic climate, particularly when you consider current events for the last 18 months or so, finding employment is tough. It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking for a job to help you stay on top of your bills, or if you’ve decided that you want to forge a new career path, a well-written and professional resume will drastically increase your chances of obtaining employment.

Recently, there has been a noticeable increase in professional resume services, as those who are perhaps not the best wordsmiths, or who simply don’t have the time or resources to create a professional resume, are hiring executive resume services instead.

Having a resume created by resume creators is extremely beneficial as not only will it help increase your chances of landing your dream career, it’s also something which you can keep and update as you see fit. If you’ve decided that hiring resume writers is the way forward, here’s a look at 3 of the best resume writing services we’ve come across, as well as some handy tips on finding affordable and professional resume services.

Now that we’ve looked at a few of the many benefits associated with hiring pro resume creators instead of quickly looking on Linkedin and trying to write a CV yourself, here’s a look at 3 of the best current resume writing services available to you.

1. Resume101

The first service we have for you today is Resume101.

If you’re looking to maximize your chances of gaining employment, Resume101 is ideal. Resume101 is a unique online service which provides cover letters, resumes, CVs, and other related services.

A quick search online will yield plenty of positive reviews and generally very impressive and positive feedback from clients, both past and present. With positive reviews on sites such as Trustpilot and Sitejabber, this helps set your mind at ease to show that your resume is in the safest possible hands.

Pros

Some of the main pros associated with Resume101 include:

Ordering process

One of the most impressive things about Resume101 has to be the ordering process. Simply select your career level, choose your package and type of work, select a deadline, and then upload your details and requirements. You will need to create a new account but all in all, you should be done and dusted in less than 4 minutes.

Prices

Another positive has to be the prices. Resume101 is considered to be one of the more affordable, and dare we say, cheap online resume writing services. Prices start from just $99, and can vary depending on requirements, career level, deadline, and so on.

Resume quality

Receiving your resume is where Resume101 really shines. It takes an average of 4 days to receive your CV, and once you open it and see it for real, you can really appreciate the attention to detail and the overall quality of the resume.

The certified resume you receive really looks the business and is all but guaranteed to impressive any prospective employers who may happen to be going over it.

Cons

As far as cons go, this is the only negative we could find:

Lack of services

Okay, sure, they do offer resume writing services, CVs, and cover letter services, but compared to some of the other companies out there, Resume101 could perhaps stand to include an additional service or two.

What’s the verdict?

So, now we know more about Resume101, it’s time to decide whether or not they’re worth it? In ur opinion, the answer is YES!

Resume101 offer professional CV writing services, the overall quality is incredibly professional, they’re quick and efficient, the ordering process here in the USA is very simple, and they clearly know a great deal about the resume writing business as a whole.

2. Skillroads

Up next, we have Skillroads.

A quick search online on sites such as Siejabber and Trustpilot will again yield largely positive reviews and feedback for this professional resume creating service.

Utilizing AI tech and the latest innovative resume creating software, Skillroads takes the time-consuming and tedious aspects out of resume writing and creates a professional, aesthetic, eye-catching resume that will almost certainly help increase your chances of landing your dream career. Skillroads offers an innovative resume checking service whereby users can upload a resume, have it checked by a team of professional resume creators, and receive feedback to help polish your resume until it’s as close to perfect as you can get.

Pros

Some of the pros associated with Skillroads include:

Services

One of the things that we found especially impressive when researching Skillroads, was the fact that they offer so many services.

Offering resume writing, resume editing, resume reviews, resume samples, a cover letter builder, and much more on top of that, Skillroads offer a comprehensive list of services which clients can’t get enough of.

Feedback

Without question, the feedback that Skillroads provides you with is one of the highlights of this fantastic service. Once you’ve uploaded your CV, it will be checked over and critiqued by a team of professional resume creators.

Here, grammar, spelling, punctuation, layout, tone, language, format, style of writing, and much more besides will be extensively reviewed and critiqued, with any issues highlighted and if necessary, rectified.

User-friendly

Another thing that users have found especially impressive when it comes to Skillroads, is the fact that the site is so user-friendly.

Users can simply select the resume they’re looking to have reviewed, upload it, and have it scanned by the free resume reading software in a matter of seconds.

Cons

And now a look at some of the possible drawbacks.

Clarity

One thing we feel that could be improved upon is the clarity on the website.

Whereas it’s easy enough to find what you need to find, it can be a little confusing knowing exactly which service to choose.

What’s the verdict?

Despite the issues regarding clarity, the pros outweigh the cons on Skillroads by a country mile. If you’re looking to have your resume critiqued, reviewed, edited, or anything else for that matter, Skillroads is perfect.

With a user-friendly way of ordering, plenty of free samples and software to enjoy, and a wealth of knowledge and experience under their collective belts, Skillroads have certainly made waves in the resume writing business for all of the right reasons.

3. ResumePlanet

And last, but by no means least, we have ResumePlanet.

ResumePlanet is one of the most popular and largest online resume writing services in existence. If you’re based in the UK, in Europe, or in the USA, you’ll find this resume writing company to be highly beneficial.

ResumePlanet provides services for people writing resumes, consumer reports, CVs, cover letters, admissions, and heaps more on top of that.

Pros

Some of the main benefits associated with using ResumePlanet’s professional resume writing services include:

Top quality resumes

Okay, while the quality of the resumes you receive may not quite be premium and on par with the other services on our list today, you’ll still be pleased to hear that the quality of the resume you receive will be of a high quality.

Communication

Another pro when using ResumePlanet is the fact that you can enjoy speedy and comprehensive communication.

If you have any questions, or want an update status on your resume, you’ll quickly receive the feedback you require.

Cons

Prices

If you’re looking for an affordable or even cheap cover letter or resume writing service, ResumePlanet may not be ideal.

While the prices are competitive, they are, in our opinion, a little high.

What’s the verdict?

ResumePlanet may not be quite as popular with us as the other two services we’ve reviewed today, but it is still an impressive site and can still be very useful.

If you are looking to create a professional resume in order to boost your chances of getting hired, ResumePlanet can certainly give you what you need.

Why hire a resume writing service?

Before we take a look at the 3 top technical and professional resume writers currently online, we’ll first take a look at a few important reasons to hire executive resume services to begin with.

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a career in construction, the military, in the legal sector, or anywhere else in the United States, here are several key reasons to have your resume and cover letter created by pros.

Save time

Without question, one of the biggest advantages associated with hiring a professional CV and resume creator, is the fact that they can save you so much time. Rather than having to sit down and create your own resume, by hiring a professional service you can sit back and let them take care of all of the writing for you. Once you’ve given them a list of your qualifications and credentials and have told them all of the most important info, you can then relax and let them work their magic.

Professionalism

Another huge benefit of pro resume writers is the fact that they can help you to create a professional looking resume.

Pro resume creators know exactly what employers are looking for, and they have access to all of the latest tools, techniques, apps, and pieces of software needed to create a professional and eye-catching cover letter.

Reasonably priced

Let’s face it, nobody wants to spend more money than they have to, and when hiring a pro resume creating service you’ll be pleased to hear that they’re extremely affordable. Executive resume services of course vary in cost from company to company, and while they’re never considered cheap, they are incredibly affordable.

Gain insider knowledge

If you do decide to let a professional resume writing company handle your resume, cover letter, CV, and so on, not only do you benefit from a professional service, you will also gain insider knowledge as well.

These individuals have been in the business a long time, and they know exactly what employers are looking for, they know what employers don’t like to see on a resume, they know various tips and techniques that you can do yourself to tweak your resume, and heaps more besides.

Increase your chances of employment

With unemployment levels now higher than they have been in years, decades even, the job-hunting market is much more competitive. This in turn makes it much harder to gain employment. This is yet another example of when resume creators can be so beneficial. By hiring a pro writing service to create your resume for you, you can stay competitive when searching for a job and you can boost your chances of gaining employment.

If you walk into a job interview with a professional, organized, eye-catching, and impressive-looking resume, you’ll be more likely to gain employment than somebody walking in with a resume they rushed, typed up the night before, and quickly printed off before rushing out of the door in the morning.

States in the USA where resume writing services are popular

If you’re based in the USA and are looking to hire legit resume writers, you’ll be pleased to hear that these services are particularly popular in the following states and cities: Houston, Dallas, Denver, Austin, California, Washington, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Ohio, Seattle, Minneapolis, Kansas, San Antonio, Florida, Pittsburg and too more others.

Free resume writing tips

No matter where in the world you’re based, whether it be Australia, Europe, Singapore, Canada, or anywhere else, it pays to know the basics when writing a resume.

Here are some simple and effective free resume writing tips.

Keep it simple

If you are looking to land your dream job as a teacher or military veteran, when creating your resume keep it simple. Say what you want to say as simply and as concisely as you can.

Look for inspiration

Another handy tip is to look online for inspiration. Check out sites like Yelp or Linkedin and see what the average resume template is looking like. Obviously you shouldn’t copy directly, but drawing inspiration from similar resumes or searching terms such as cover letters near me, will certainly not hurt.

Highlight your greatest achievements

Your resume is your way of showing potential employers how great you are. To help your resume really stand out, go ahead and highlight the qualifications and achievements you’re most proud of.

Keep it short

Finally, when you do create a resume yourself, any resume creators worth hiring will tell you to keep it short. Don’t write a small novel or essay because employers don’ have the time nor the inclination to spend hours reading about you when they’ve countless other candidates to interview.

How to choose a legit resume writing service?

In this last section, we’re going to help you choose a local and legit resume writing service.