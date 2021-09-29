What Does Your Delta-8 Oil Contain

Delta-8 is the new kid on the block when it comes to cannabinoids. Similar to regular THC but with a milder high, delta-8 has become a popular alternative for cannabis enthusiasts.

However, delta-8 can be complicated to understand, especially with all the different types of delta 8 online products online.

As delta 8 tinctures are one of the most available products on the market, it would be helpful for newcomers to start there.

So, what is actually in your delta-8 oil?

What Exactly Is Delta-8?

Delta-8 is definitely among the more confusing types of cannabis products currently available in the world today. Instead of the more straightforward delta-9 THC or even, the more accepted CBD, delta-8 seems oddly mysterious.

However, delta-8 couldn’t be simpler. It is a form of THC that is very similar to delta-9 except for a few molecular differences, enough to make it a different cannabinoid.

The compound can induce many of the same effects as delta-9, except all of them are felt much more mildly. It will make you feel heady, relaxed and a little bit buzzed, but you typically won’t have any of those overwhelming unpleasant feelings either.

Many studies have investigated the impact of delta-8 on the body. They’ve found that the compound affects the endocannabinoid system, interacting with both CB1 and CB2 receptors.

Instead of that instant, deep body hit that many cannabis strains induce, delta-8 THC is all about that soft, mellow high. Many users believe it produces a smoother and calmer experience that is easier to handle, making it popular for newcomers.

But just what exactly is inside most delta-8 oil products you can find online?

What Is Inside Delta-8 Oil?

Delta-8 oil is just like any other cannabinoid oil that you can find online; it contains both edible, food-grade oil and delta-8.

The very best delta-8 oils will contain just those ingredients; the sheer functionality and purity of just the cannabinoid and oil are hard to beat.

Some delta-8 oil products contain more ingredients, however. Some might use things like propylene glycol, which helps thin the oil to be vaporized in a pen or device.

More interesting delta-8 oil products contain flavorings and additives to make the experience of taking them more enjoyable. Popular flavors are mint and citrus and can be an excellent option for those who dislike the natural, earthy taste of cannabinoids.