What Are the Benefits of Chaga Mushrooms
September 29, 2021
Medicinal mushrooms have become a hot topic in the health and wellness industry. And supplementary products like mushroom teas and capsules are hitting the shelves faster than ever before. Chaga mushrooms are no different.
Recognizable for their burnt, amber appearance, chaga is a parasitic mushroom found growing primarily on birch trees. So, why the sudden interest in consuming them? Their popularity is largely inspired by their potential medical benefits.
In this article, we’ll investigate the benefits of consuming chaga mushroom capsules and also the risks.
Chaga Mushrooms and General Health
Firstly, let’s take a look at how chaga mushrooms might impact general health. The fungus contains a myriad of beneficial vitamins and minerals, as seen below.
Chaga mushrooms contain:
- Vitamins, such as D and E
- Minerals, such as iron, magnesium, potassium
- Fiber
- Melanin
Many believe this unique combination of phytonutrients produces anti-inflammatory and antioxidant responses. On a day-by-day level, chaga mushrooms could provide immunity support and help maintain a healthy biological ecosystem.
Additionally, many people believe the mushroom can improve skin health because of its high levels of melanin. Often categorized as a group of pigments, melanin plays a vital role in the body. It helps protect the outer layers of skin against harmful UV rays. Overexposure to these rays can result in sun damage, skin cancer, and signs of aging.
Can Chaga Mushroom Lower Cholesterol?
Cholesterol is a type of fat that builds up in the blood. It can be made in the liver, and more often than not, it’s consumed via food, such as dairy and meat.
Unfortunately, high cholesterol is a huge modern-day problem. Fueled by poor diet and little exercise, high quantities of fat in the blood can lead to heart disease, heart attacks, and stroke.
Aside from maintaining a low-fat diet and staying active, chaga mushrooms have also been considered helpful for tackling cholesterol. As we know, these mushrooms are rich in antioxidants. These compounds are thought to provide heart-protecting benefits and may reduce LDL or “bad” cholesterol in the blood.
Chaga Mushroom and Blood Sugar
Living with both high or low blood sugar can lead to heart disease and diabetes. Therefore, maintaining healthy levels is essential for minimizing risk. Can chaga mushrooms help?
One study investigated how chaga impacts blood sugar levels in diabetic mice. Over a 3-week period, researchers supplemented mice with chaga mushrooms while monitoring any fluctuations in blood sugar, and the results were interesting. The study found an average 31% decrease in blood sugar.
This indicates that chaga mushrooms may be helpful for high blood sugar, but likely not for low blood sugar.
It’s important to know that very few clinical studies have investigated the relationship between chaga and blood sugar. In fact, some evidence shows that chaga mushrooms may be harmful when used in conjunction with anti-diabetes medicines, like insulin. The combination could result in hypoglycemia, which is a sudden drop in blood sugar.
Chaga Mushrooms and Cancer
Claiming any supplement prevents or slows cancer progression is a little irresponsible. Despite this, many mushroom enthusiasts are sure-set that chaga is, at least, worth discussing in relation to this topic.
Surprisingly, some studies do support these claims. For instance, this 2016 research paper looked into how chaga interacted with cancerous tumors in mice. They found that supplemented chaga reduced tumor size by 60% and also encouraged weight loss.
This could be due to the high levels of antioxidants in chaga. By protecting white blood cells, antioxidants reduce the damage done by free radicals.
However, there’s no avoiding the fact that human studies are far and few between. And those that are conducted on human cells tend to be test-tube studies.
Risks of Consuming Chaga Mushrooms
Overall, chaga mushrooms are generally considered safe. However, studies exploring the long- term effects of supplementary chaga are practically non-existent.
Additionally, chaga mushrooms could negatively interact with other medications. For instance, it may disrupt blood thinning and anti-diabetic drugs. Some research also indicates those suffering from autoimmune diseases should approach the fungus with caution. Women who are either pregnant or breastfeeding should also avoid chaga mushrooms.
All in all, it’s always worth having a conversation with your health care provider about the implications of consuming chaga mushrooms.