24 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers (Real & Active) in 2022

Instamber

Instamber is going to have you believe that they can’t help you buy TikTok followers because they are so focused on Instagram. However, this isn’t the case at all – they can of course help you with Instagram but they can also help you with your TikTok at the same time. They got their start over on Insta, but they have seen the writing on the wall and they know that it’s important to be able to offer their clients options for TikTok, too. They say that their overall goal is to help you decrease your costs, so that you can use their tools which are affordable, and increase their efficiency. They have prepared a lot behind the scenes so that all you have to do is watch how well they grow your account.

Mr. Insta

Mr. Insta is yet another source where you can buy TikTok followers from that is going to mislead you in the beginning, only because they talk about Instagram on their homepage. But trust us when we say that like so many of the other companies that we have talked about on this list, they are just as dedicated to their TikTok features as they are to their Insta features. One of the things that you’re going to notice straight away is that they can actually help their customers with free engagement, so if you are someone who doesn’t think that they can stretch their budget too far, these guys are going to be a great choice. We also think that they are going to talk to you in the beginning about what your target market is, and from here they will be able to help you get all the way to the top of the TikTok ladder, so that you can undercut your rivals.

Ampfluence

Ampfluence is a site that you can buy TikTok followers from that prides itself on having a really good reputation among existing clients and in the industry in general. They talk about how they can help you not just with TikTok, but with Pinterest and Twitter, and they have their eyes set on helping you with social media in general. They want to increase your influence in general, and make sure that they only have real people helping you get ahead with your growth. If you want to, you can watch their video tutorial on how they work, or just sign up straight away.

Stormlikes

Stormlikes is your one-stop shop for everything and anything to do with TikTok, but again they’re going to have you believe that they can just make it easy for you to grow your Instagram account. They say that they can help you with likes and followers for your Instagram, but trust us when we say that they can help you with your TikTok followers at the same time. We like that you get to choose the service and how they grow your account for you, and from here all you have to do is enter a few details, and you will begin to see the difference almost straight away.