24 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers (Real & Active) in 2022
September 29, 2021
TikTok; you either love it or you hate it. If you love it, then you have probably done somewhat okay with your content so far, and you’ve got a few of the right people looking at your images and videos.
If you hate it right now, then you probably did well in the beginning, only to get jaded on the whole thing after a while, as you realized that it’s easier said than done.
In fact, TikTok is now one of the most popular social media sharing apps in the industry, rivaling the likes of Instagram and Facebook.
What this means is that if you actually want to do well and get your content in front of the best audience, you have got to put a lot of time and effort into your page. You can’t simply come up with a few video ideas, upload them, and cross your fingers.
This is why so many people give up on their TikTok profile, because they realize that the effort that they have to put into it is not worth their time.
They still have a day job, and by the time they get home, the last thing they want to do is spend hours on end interacting with people in the hopes that they return the favor and check out their content.
This is why so many people are choosing to go beyond TikTok these days and find a company in the industry that can help them buy TikTok followers.
When you have a lot of people on your follower count for TikTok, you immediately get a boost in social proof, and you start to be taken more seriously.
We think that this is definitely the way forward and we recommend that you check out the list of companies we believe are the best in the business right now to help you buy TikTok followers.
Let’s get into it.
Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers
Tokupgrade.com is a no-brainer if you are trying to do well with your TikTok profile right now, but you want to ensure that all engagement that comes your way is real and active.
If you want to buy TikTok followers that are going to help you get famous, and stay loyal to your brand, then you have come to the right place.
These guys have a lot of information out there about how their services work, so you don’t have to go in feeling like you don’t know anything about what they do.
They also place a strong emphasis on assisting their clients in connecting with their target audience, because at the end of the day you aren’t going to do well with your content if it is being seen by random people.
They even have an account manager that they can connect you with, so get in touch with them today if you want highly relevant growth on your TikTok profile.
Toksocial.com have been actively helping their clients buy TikTok followers for quite a long time now, and they believe that all of their TikTok followers come from real profiles and are going to only add to your TikTok profile’s credibility.
We love that they don’t mess around with things like fake followers, or spam, because they understand that integrity is really important in this industry.
They only want to help their clients with organic growth that is targeted and powered by some of the most advanced technology in the business.
They believe that it will just take you a couple of minutes to register with them, and then you can start to see a real difference to your TikTok growth.
The best part? You can cancel your subscription with them whenever you need to.
UseViral.com
UseViral.com has had a bit of a revamp lately, and as a result they are clean, modern, and ready to help their clients buy TikTok followers.
They used to be pretty plain and simple with their website, and while we think there is nothing wrong with this, we also think that it is important to maintain your features and services.
We appreciate the efforts that they have gone to and know that they have been in this industry for a long time, helping their clients do really well.
In fact, they can help you with your TikTok followers from just $2.99, so as well as having a keen eye for what their services and features should look like, they also know that they shouldn’t cost you the earth.
Check these guys out if you want a well-rounded approach to your TikTok growth.
SidesMedia.com
SidesMedia.com is getting a bit on the old side, but honestly, we think that they are aging really well.
They have been helping their clients buy TikTok followers for a few years now, and one aspect to their services that we really appreciate is that they are constantly checking in on what TikTok is doing, and adjusting their features accordingly.
This makes them trustworthy, flexible, and able to help you no matter what the landscape looks like.
Even if it looks different from what it did last week, they can optimize your profile, so that you are getting the right followers looking at your content.
They understand that the vast majority of their customers come to them for help with their brand online and they believe that they have tweaked their features to accommodate this.
Get in touch with them today if you want a company that has a high level of accountability, and always puts the customer first.
TokCaptain.com
TokCaptain.com is another excellent source to help you buy TikTok followers, and the best thing about these guys is that they focus primarily on TikTok.
If you are someone who has a one-track mind for TikTok right now and doesn’t want to be bogged down by any other social media platform, then you have come to the right place.
They believe that they have managed to help 4 million people so far with their TikTok growth, and these people range from small businesses to global brands.
They have a ton of information on their website not only about how their services work, but how you can take advantage of TikTok’s existing features.
Ultimately, they talk about how their main goal is to help their clients increase their exposure and get the kind of followers they need to make a real difference in their industry.
SocialViral
SocialViral is really attuned to what its clients need when it comes to enabling you to buy TikTok followers, and while they don’t necessarily specialize in TikTok features, we do think that they are a great allrounder that understands how social media growth works in general.
This is why they believe they can help you not only with your TikTok followers, but with aspects of your engagement over on Instagram and Facebook too.
You might be the kind of person who is hoping to grow all of your social platforms simultaneously, so if this is the case, these guys are a great option.
They believe they are committed to helping their clients achieve quick results, and they promise that all of their engagement is genuine and affordable.
They think their pricing is extremely competitive, so you don’t have to stretch yourself too much to be able to afford them.
Tik Boost
Tik Boost says that they can help their clients fire up their TikTok profile straight away. They believe in enabling you to buy TikTok followers, in a way that closes the gap between your content and your target audience.
They believe in assisting their clients not only with their TikTok followers, but with their likes and views as well, and they even customize their packages to tailor to your specific needs.
If you go a little bit further down their home page, you will discover that they have put their features into a number of different categories, based on what you need help with right now.
They believe that their years of experience has resulted in high-quality services, and they all have also developed a customer support team that is available around the clock.
Social Boosting
Social Boosting has a really good eye for what its clients need in terms of enabling you to buy TikTok followers, which is why they believe that they are one of the best places to do so.
They also believe that they are one of the best places to buy likes and views for your TikTok profile, and perhaps the best part is that they can do so in just a couple of clicks.
They pride themselves on offering their clients a network that is completely safe and secure, and they also believe they have a long list of satisfied clients that continues to grow every day due to the quality of their features.
If you ever have any questions, or you come across a technical issue, they have a customer support team that can lead the way, and if something goes really wrong, they have a money-back guarantee.
Famous Follower
Famous Follower wants to make sure that you have what you need to be able to buy TikTok followers, but also get the kind of engagement that is going to sustain your TikTok profile for a long time to come.
For engagement this good, it’s amazing that all you need to do is enter your username to get started with them.
They have also divided their TikTok followers into different categories, based on how many you are looking at purchasing.
Their packages start from just 300 followers and go up to 10,000 followers. They promise that they can help their clients get more organic followers and increase their profile’s exposure in general.
They know that this is the way to grow a TikTok profile successfully, and they will stop at nothing to make sure that you can achieve this.
Getviral
Getviral isn’t just a site that wants to help you buy TikTok followers, they want to help you boost your authority on social media in general.
In fact, they believe that they can help you with everything you need when it comes to your brand being online, all under one roof, so you never have to go anywhere else.
They believe that one of the biggest reasons that their clients are still around after all these years is because of their credibility.
They themselves have been in the business for more than seven years and have helped their clients with more than 150,000 orders.
They say that they also have a really high return rate when it comes to their clients, which means that they have managed to develop a loyal customer base around their services.
Social Packages
Social Packages has a really good grasp on what its clients need when it comes to being able to buy TikTok followers.
However, you might be a little bit confused in the beginning, because they first talk about their Instagram services on their website.
This is because they started out helping their clients just with Instagram, but since this, they have expanded their features to incorporate TikTok.
They have seen the writing on the wall with TikTok, and believe that if you are able to grow both profiles simultaneously, this is going to give you a huge advantage.
Another thing that we noticed about their site is that you can get in touch with them straight away through their chat box, and ultimately, they want to help their clients find a solution that suits them personally.
They don’t just create their features and leave it at that, they make sure that their features are catering to the individual.
Viralyft
Viralyft is a solid, robust company that can enable you to buy TikTok followers but can help you over on SoundCloud and Spotify as well.
These guys cater to people who are aspiring musicians, and aspiring influencers who want to make a name for themselves beyond TikTok.
Of course TikTok is one of the best chances when it comes to your music, but there is nothing wrong with spreading yourself across Spotify and SoundCloud at the same time.
They put their features into different categories, so that you choose where your engagement goes, and they also encrypt every aspect of their website, including their payment gateway.
This way, you can receive rock solid results, and you don’t have to compromise any personal information in the meantime.
TikTok Fame
TikTok Fame, as you might have been able to guess already, is a company that is dedicated completely to helping its clients buy TikTok followers, as well as getting help with the rest of their TikTok engagement.
As you might have been able to gather at this point, this is the kind of company that specializes just in TikTok, so if you are someone who is hoping to get help just with your TikTok profile right now, they are ideal.
They can of course help you with your TikTok likes and TikTok fans, and they say that it is only going to take a few minutes to register with them.
They promise that they don’t require any sensitive information, including your password, and they recommend that you don’t hand your password out to anyone who does.
They also have a disclaimer where they talk about how their engagement might take a little bit of time to be delivered, but they promise it will be worth it.
Share Fans
Share Fans certainly knows a thing or two about enabling you to buy TikTok followers, and can help you not only with these, but with engagement over on Facebook.
They say that if you have any preliminary questions about their services, you can chat with them online, and they make it really easy to figure out what you need help with, with their clean website design.
They also have a system where you can pay through PayPal, which we believe is one of the safest ways to pay.
All in all, this is a solid service that has a good grip on what its clients’ needs are when it comes to growing their TikTok profiles.
Media Mister
Media Mister – if you haven’t heard of these guys yet for your TikTok growth, then you’re definitely missing out. The thing about Media Mister is that they have been doing their thing for so long that they have a long list of loyal customers that work with them for everything, and one of the most recent ventures that they have embarked on is adding TikTok followers to their repertoire of features. Another thing that they have made sure of is that they offer their clients tiered pricing options, which means that you don’t have to pay for a bulk package where you don’t even use half of the features. We think that this is a solid company that isn’t about to let you down in any way.
Famoid
Famoid is another solid contender for those TikTok followers, and we like that they can help you buy TikTok followers in some pretty original and creative ways. They know that it’s pretty tough to stand out, out there and be seen in a way that’s going to make a real difference to your TikTok growth, which is why they want to give their clients the opportunity to do really well. We think that they have what it takes for you to do amazing with your TikTok content, and the best part is that they are super reliable. This way, you’re not going to worry about whether you’ve got the best people for your TikTok videos or not looking at them – because Famoid is taking care of it.
Buzzoid
Buzzoid is a great source for you to be able to buy TikTok followers from, especially if you are someone who doesn’t have a lot of time on their hands and needs to be able to get your TikTok followers in a timely manner. They say that they have instant delivery, meaning that you will literally get your TikTok followers within just a few minutes, and they also say that there is a revolution going on in the world of social media that they want to be a part of. They say that this revolution makes it really hard for you to stand out, which is something that they think about with every new feature that they create. They think that they have what it takes to really help you, and we have to agree.
Instamber
Instamber is going to have you believe that they can’t help you buy TikTok followers because they are so focused on Instagram. However, this isn’t the case at all – they can of course help you with Instagram but they can also help you with your TikTok at the same time. They got their start over on Insta, but they have seen the writing on the wall and they know that it’s important to be able to offer their clients options for TikTok, too. They say that their overall goal is to help you decrease your costs, so that you can use their tools which are affordable, and increase their efficiency. They have prepared a lot behind the scenes so that all you have to do is watch how well they grow your account.
Mr. Insta
Mr. Insta is yet another source where you can buy TikTok followers from that is going to mislead you in the beginning, only because they talk about Instagram on their homepage. But trust us when we say that like so many of the other companies that we have talked about on this list, they are just as dedicated to their TikTok features as they are to their Insta features. One of the things that you’re going to notice straight away is that they can actually help their customers with free engagement, so if you are someone who doesn’t think that they can stretch their budget too far, these guys are going to be a great choice. We also think that they are going to talk to you in the beginning about what your target market is, and from here they will be able to help you get all the way to the top of the TikTok ladder, so that you can undercut your rivals.
Ampfluence
Ampfluence is a site that you can buy TikTok followers from that prides itself on having a really good reputation among existing clients and in the industry in general. They talk about how they can help you not just with TikTok, but with Pinterest and Twitter, and they have their eyes set on helping you with social media in general. They want to increase your influence in general, and make sure that they only have real people helping you get ahead with your growth. If you want to, you can watch their video tutorial on how they work, or just sign up straight away.
Stormlikes
Stormlikes is your one-stop shop for everything and anything to do with TikTok, but again they’re going to have you believe that they can just make it easy for you to grow your Instagram account. They say that they can help you with likes and followers for your Instagram, but trust us when we say that they can help you with your TikTok followers at the same time. We like that you get to choose the service and how they grow your account for you, and from here all you have to do is enter a few details, and you will begin to see the difference almost straight away.
Tokgrowth
Tokgrowth is as you might be able to guess, one of those businesses that can help you just with your TikTok, so if you want to buy TikTok followers and leave it at that, they are going to be your best bet. They say that they don’t just help you with your TikTok growth, but they make it easy on your budget, because you don’t have to sign up for anything long-term, all you have to do is enter a few details and then you can cancel at any point, depending on your circumstances. If you want to use TikTok for business or for influence, rely on a company like this.
Bouxtie
Bouxtie has it in the bag as far as your TikTok followers go, and we think that being able to buy your TikTok followers at the same time as your views is only going to add to your account’s credibility. We love that they promise many different feature options, and we also love that they promise robust customer support. In fact, you won’t even have to do anything – their chat box will pop up as soon as you visit their site.
Feed Pixel
Feed Pixel is one of those sites that can easily help people everywhere buy TikTok followers, but they can also help you because they aren’t about to take all of your personal information. You might not like the idea of having to share personal information, so if you’re someone like this, then you’re going to feel really safe with these guys. They also have custom or standard packages for you to choose from, so that you can keep it in the budget and not feel pressured to pay too much for your followers. They also keep everything that you share with them private.
What to Think About When Buying TikTok Followers
There are a few things to think about when purchasing your TikTok followers from a company. It would be nice if it was really easy, and you could simply choose your brand and then start to really see some helpful results, but this isn’t how it works. There are tons of companies out there that don’t really care about whether you do well with your page or not, so you’ve got to be careful and make sure that the company you sign up with really cares about you. Let’s take a look at a few things to think about when buying TikTok followers.
- Pricing: The pricing of your TikTok followers is really important. You’ve got to work out whether the pricing that a company is offering is legit, and whether it means that the features are high quality or not. If the pricing seems as if it’s too good to be true, then it most likely is. The trouble with companies out there like this is that they put next to no effort into their features, and then sell them to clients for rock bottom prices. Another option is that they might be selling you fake engagement, and if this is the case they are going to again sell their features for almost nothing. This is why it pays to spend a little bit more than you might have expected to, because at the end of the day there are almost no companies out there that can afford to give away their features almost for free.
- Visible Pricing: Another thing to think about in relation to pricing is whether it is visible or not. You might be so excited about the features that you haven’t even really thought about this, but if a company isn’t being honest and upfront about what it offers its clients, it will be pretty keen to keep its pricing hidden away. Of course, whenever you go and buy something from a store, you make sure that you know how much it’s going to cost you before you buy it, right? The same goes for companies where you can buy your TikTok followers from. If they aren’t prepared to show you their prices, then there is a good chance that you could get stung further down the track.
- Secure Site: There are many different ways to stay secure online, but when you are a brand and you are trying to sell a product or a service, you’ve got to make sure that your website is secure. This means securing it with HTTPS, but this also means making sure that your payment gateways are encrypted. If they aren’t, then your clients run the risk of losing precious information like their credit card, and you are going to lose your reputation. Only work with companies that are prepared to think about security, otherwise you are putting your information at risk.
- Real Reviews: one of the most important things to think about when buying TikTok followers is whether the company that you are working with has legit reviews about its features or not. If it doesn’t then of course this is going to raise suspicion, and make you wonder whether they are all they’re cracked up to be or not. If they are struggling to find people to say good things about their features, then maybe it’s best that you leave them alone. Another thing to do here is to see if they have good reviews elsewhere online.
- Customer Support: When you offer someone a service that is ongoing like this, you’ve got to make sure that you have multiple ways for them to get in touch with you. Otherwise, there are going to come across a technical issue at some point, and they are going to quickly get frustrated because they won’t be able to get the help that they need. If you are working with a company that is selling you TikTok followers and they aren’t able to offer you many ways of communicating with them, then that relationship isn’t going to last too long. Companies that care about their clients will cover this.
- High-Quality Engagement: This is a harder feature to find out there, because you usually don’t know whether the features are high quality or not until you’ve been using them for a while. This is why we always recommend that you make the most of any free trial that you come across, so that you can get to know the features of a company before you commit to anything. High quality features are going to have a high retention rate, and they are actually going to interact with your TikTok content – they’re not just going to make your page look good.
Final Thoughts
As you can see, there are many options available when it comes to enabling you to buy TikTok followers for your profile.
There are also a lot of companies not on this list that you need to stay well away from, so figuring out what to go for and what to avoid is an art in and of itself.
Make sure to test the waters first and discover the free trials that these companies offer, and we wish you luck with building your TikTok profile’s reputation in general!