18 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Auto Likes (Real & Automatic)
September 29, 2021
For influencers and brands who wish to make their presence felt on social media, Instagram is the go-to platform. In a survey conducted on Instagram users, 83% said that the platform helped them discover new services and products.
If you follow the right strategy, you can get the right people to notice you, but for some marketers, it can also be quite frustrating.
Currently, 71% of businesses based in the USA use Instagram. Provided you know how to seek out your target audience and engage with them successfully, Instagram can be a goldmine.
When enhancing your Instagram reach, you have two options. You can either generate organic engagement or buy likes from a trustworthy website.
When your posts get more likes, it is visible to more people, which means more people will get to know about your products, therefore improving your sales figures.
For a new business or individual trying to make their name on Instagram, organic growth is not easy.
There is tight competition on the platform, and you must do something different or unique if you wish to get noticed by more people.
While you can employ certain strategies for organic growth, buying likes is a faster and hassle-free way to increase engagement.
By building a loyal follower base, you can direct people to your website or a sales page. Whether you are an artist, a writer, a musician, an influencer, or a small business, more likes on your posts is something you need.
If you play your cards right, you can even make your posts go viral. The important thing is to hold the attention of your followers.
Now, not all websites provide quality engagement, and we don’t want you to fall prey to a scam service.
Hence, we have listed some of the best sites to buy Instagram auto likes. After going through these, you can select one that suits your growth objectives and requirements.
This website stays true to its name by offering more Instagram auto likes with its packages. Through Morelikes, real auto likes can be sent automatically to your post on Instagram, and this helps you reach out to your target audience.
This website has a secure payment system, which is why many individuals and businesses tend to favor it.
Their packages are quite transparent, so you will know exactly what you are getting. After you upload content on Instagram, Morelikes detects it instantly and delivers the auto likes organically, at a speed of your choosing.
There are a total of six plans available with Morelikes. The cheapest one offers 50 auto likes with each post, while the most expensive one delivers 1500 auto likes for each.
The likes are from authentic users, and you can get them for a maximum of four posts daily. This way, you can effectively boost your Instagram engagement. You can also contact customer care on a 24/7 basis.
Morelikes has weekly plans, and you have the option of cancelling your subscription at any time.
If you don’t see satisfactory results within 3 days, you can get a full refund on your subscription amount. The website has an easy sign-up process.
This website lets you achieve organic growth while charging less than its peers. When you buy Instagram auto likes from Growthoid, you are provided with a dedicated account manager.
This person actively monitors your accounts and comes up with special strategies to boost your engagement rates.
Growthoid has a good reputation in the industry, and several individuals have experienced swift organic growth after purchasing its services.
It has sophisticated targeting mechanisms, so you can rest easy knowing you will get auto likes from real people who are actually interested in your content.
No matter which industry your company belongs to, Growthoid can find relevant people to engage with your content. With this website, you can get auto likes on more than one account by taking advantage of the bulk packages that are available.
Growthoid has a 14-day money-back policy, which indicates how confident the company is about its services.
With the premium plan, you get VIP email support, advanced targeting, max growth speed, and 40 targets. By studying the follower accounts, you will know that this website offers only manual growth.
Unlike other services, it does not send you auto likes from bot accounts and random followers. Automated likes can lead to inactive accounts liking your posts. These auto likes disappear over time, which is not good for your business.
UseViral
If you prefer automatic likes, UseViral is a great option. This website follows a unique strategy and over the years, many social media users have benefited from its growth services. Apart from Instagram, they deal with other social media platforms as well, and this means they do not lack industry experience.
UseViral has a large network, and this increases the effectiveness and usefulness of their services. Moreover, their services come with a warranty, so you can easily replace the likes you lose. This website has a selection slider that lets you choose how many likes you need, allowing for greater flexibility. You can get a minimum of 100 and a maximum of 2500 likes for Instagram with UseViral.
Most social media users prefer this website due to its transparent and affordable pricing. UseViral provides customer support on a 24/7 basis and always gets the likes delivered within the expected timeframe. UseViral also has a detailed FAQs section where you can find the answer to all your doubts and queries.
Growthsilo
This is one of the few places where you can get purely organic likes. So, if you are looking to promote your Instagram in an authentic and organic manner, Growthsilo is the website to check out. When you subscribe to its services, you don’t need to worry about fake followers or bots. Apart from manual growth, you also get a dedicated account manager, so there will be a real person boosting engagement through your account.
This essentially means you will get a service that is curated to your needs, as the auto likes will be from people who belong to your target demographic. As such, you have a much higher chance of achieving conversions.
When you buy Instagram auto likes from Growthsilo, you get more in terms of engagement. Therefore, your posts will reach out to people who are most likely to spend money on your services or products.
You just need to select a plan that suits your needs, specify your target audience and complete the payment.
The social media experts at Growthsilo will start working on your profile immediately, and you will start seeing the results soon.
If you are new to the world of Instagram marketing, the Launch plan will be ideal for you. With this, you get 10 targets and a decent growth speed.
For a higher number of targets and a faster growth rate, you can choose the Accelerate plan. This also allows you to target a specific location and use gender filtering and blacklisting features.
SidesMedia
SidesMedia has a short turnaround time of 72 hours, which means you will start seeing quality engagement within 3 days. Here, you can buy Instagram auto likes in varying quantities at affordable rates. All the auto likes delivered by this website are stable and real, so they won’t disappear after a few days.
This company has clearly worked a lot on their growth strategy, which is streamlined and extremely efficient. It makes sure the auto likes stay for a long time. While using this website, you should remember that you cannot target a specific country for your likes. So, if you wish to have a worldwide reach, you shouldn’t have too many issues.
SidesMedia has a proactive customer support team, and you can get in touch with them using the chat functionality on the website. This website offers you nine different plans, so you can always find what you are looking for. You have a wide range of auto likes to choose from, with the minimum and maximum being 100 and 40,000, respectively. There are no hidden charges with this website, and all the pricing details are clearly outlined.
Stormlikes
Stormlikes delivers auto likes from 100% real users. If you wish to sell a product to a particular gender or nationality, there is no better place to go than Stormlikes. You can select a specific locality and only get likes from that region. After placing your order, likes start arriving on your posts immediately, so you don’t need to wait for days to get your engagement.
This website offers you a wide range of customization options that let you choose the rate at which the likes are delivered. The Instagram algorithm may block your posts if a large number of likes appear in a short span of time, so this is a handy feature. Social media users favour this website because of its affordability. You also have the option of signing up for a free trial to a taste of the services. The customer support team is quite efficient and they will answer your queries 24/7.
There are several payment options for this service and the vendor claims that no user will get blocked by Instagram for using the growth programs of this website. Stormlikes has ample safety measures in place that protect your sensitive financial information from hackers. They do not ask for your Instagram password either.
Famoid
Famoid offers some simple and effective ways to make a name for yourself on Instagram. Here, you can buy Instagram auto likes that will lead to other people visiting your profile and enhancing your overall reach.
This website does not use bots or fake profiles and gives you the option to target a specific location or demographic.This website has been offering social media growth services for 5 years. After purchasing their service, you are provided with a preview of what you are going to get. Their packages are quite affordable, with the cheapest one starting at $2.95. Famoid promotes your account through advertisements that lead to real people liking your posts. You can get as many as 25,000 likes for only $168.95.
Views Expert
Views Expert is considered reliable by the majority of Instagram users. It has affordable plans and guarantees likes from real followers delivered at a natural pace so you don’t get booted by the Instagram algorithm. After choosing the proper plan, you need to provide the URL for your profile. It is not necessary to provide the company with your password.
Since Views Expert only delivers authentic auto likes, it might take up to 72 hours for them to be delivered. You can get 100 Likes for $2, 250 for $5, 500 for $7, 1000 for $11, and 2500 for $22.50. Compared to other social media growth service providers, the prices are quite cheap.
Social Packages
This is one of the few websites where you get a drop cover guarantee when you buy Instagram auto likes. This essentially means that the company is confident about the services it provides. If the likes decline, you are covered for a month, so any lost likes will be replaced to keep your engagement rates high.
Furthermore, this website delivers likes from people all over the world, and this can give your business much-needed international exposure.
Social Packages is also known for its excellent customer service and the team responds promptly to queries and other requests. By paying only $2.50, you can get 100 authentic likes on your posts, while $267 gives you 40,000 likes in total, all from real users. If you are a new business and can’t afford the more expensive sites, Social Packages will be perfect for you. After signing up with their services, you can notice visible engagement within 1-2 days.
Likes
Ordering Instagram auto likes from this website only takes a few minutes, and it is possible to have them curate a plan based on your personal budget. The versatility offered by Likes is unmatched and it is an added bonus that their plans are quite cheap. When you purchase the basic package, automated likes will be sent from your account to people who represent your target audience, and they will see your account name popping up in their story views as well.
This will prompt them to like your posts and therefore increase your engagement. The cheapest plan on this package gives you 50 likes for just $1.47, while the most expensive one delivers 30,000 likes for $264.99.
If you have money to spare, you can opt for the premium package where direct messages will be sent from your account. You can also monitor the comments and schedule content to be posted automatically. All you need to do is to share some accounts that are likely to engage with your content, and Likes will target similar people. You can also select a particular demographic, a location, or a hashtag belonging to your niche, and the website takes care of the rest. Likes focuses on long-term results and always maintains transparency with their clients. They do not believe in spamming and always engage with authentic accounts.
Follower Packages
Even while offering competitive prices, Follower Packages does not have any hidden prices. With them, you always get high-quality and consistent service. By paying $10 on this website, you can get 500 likes, while $95 gets you as many as 10,000 likes.
All of these auto likes are guaranteed by the company, which means that replacement likes will be provided if the count drops for some reason. After placing the order, you can expect your auto likes to be delivered in about 24-48 hours. These likes are split into a maximum of 12 photos and videos, in order to prevent the Instagram algorithm from marking your account as spam. There are social media experts on this website who can guide you along the way, and customer support is provided 24/7.
Turbomedia
This is one of the few websites where you can buy Instagram likes for free. The free likes package is valid for 48 hours and it gives you 20 likes on any one post.
This is delivered within 48 hours and you can activate it once every 48 hours. For this, you need to have a public profile. The service is 100% safe and you don’t need to share your Instagram password. The paid plans on the website are relatively expensive, however, with 25 likes costing you $20. Nevertheless, the delivery is instant, and your new posts get automatic likes. Customer support is provided via email and phone but you cannot live chat with a customer representative.
Mr. Insta
Mr. Insta is a great place to buy Instagram auto likes because they are well seasoned in knowing all about their clients and what they need. They say that all you need to do to get 10% off your next order with them is enter your email address, which is valid on their bulk services. They say that they are also capable of assisting their customers with free engagement, which means that you can benefit from high quality, targeted Instagram likes and they are completely free. If you need a little boost right now and you can’t get past a very limited budget, this is a great choice.
Socialpros
Socialpros makes it super easy for you to buy Instagram auto likes, and we love that they can help you learn a lot more about Instagram marketing in general. If you are someone who is dedicated to the craft and excited to learn more about how you can get ahead with your page, then this is a good business to team up with. They say that they can also connect you with an account manager, who is going to run through everything that you need, ensuring that you get what you want out of working with them.
Fastlikes
Fastlikes is another company that can make it easy for you to buy Instagram auto likes, and we love that they say that they are one of the best real Instagram growth services. We also love that they are all about organics, because they know that there’s no other way to properly grow your Instagram page. They believe that you should only be trying to grow your account this way, and no other way that involves fake engagement, so we’re pleased to be able to recommend a company that has such high standards, both for itself and its customers.
Instafollowers
Instafollowers is a place where you can buy Instagram auto likes that are going to have you reeling a little bit in the beginning, because they are a lot to take in. They are a lot to take in because they have many different features that you need to choose from, and you will see all of these displayed on their website. Once you have found their Instagram auto likes, it’s going to be a lot easier, but we suggest that you capitalise on their diversity and get a bit of help with your Twitter and TikTok at the same time. You can even get help with your Spotify account, if music is your thing.
Buzzoid
Buzzoid is a brand that can make it super easy for you to buy Instagram auto likes, so you don’t have to worry about your reputation anymore. Go onto their website and you will see that they have a place where you can buy your views, likes, and followers, or you can go for all of them at the same time. It’s up to you how you expand on your existing growth strategy for Instagram, they just want to be there for you every step of the way so that you can feel confident that you are doing better than the competition. They also discuss how they are able to get you everything that you need in just a few minutes, and they believe that their features are changing the way that people grow their profiles on Insta, for the better. They go through their process on their website, so you don’t have to worry about what you’re getting yourself into.
Gramlikes
Gramlikes is a source where you can buy Instagram auto likes in a manner that is safe and effective. They tout some pretty amazing features, and one thing that we like about them the most is that they promise that everything with them is quick. They also say that they are an easy solution so that you can increase your social proof on social media, and it’s not even going to take that much to do so. They have been featured in a lot of well-known magazines and websites lately, which is how you know that they are the real deal.
How to Get More Likes on Instagram
The thing about getting more likes on Instagram is that it’s not a simple process. In fact, it can be quite complex, and this means that if you aren’t getting a bit of help from the outside, you’re going to fall behind.
However, we think that the best way forward is to get help from companies like the ones we have discussed today, and then to think about what you can still do on your end to make sure that the right people are interacting with your photos and videos. At the end of the day, the more valuable your content, the more likely it is to be engaged with, which is going to put you in front of more of your target market.
Posting Regularly is Important
One thing that you can do on your end to make your life a lot easier and make sure that the company you are working with is doing their job is to make sure that you are uploading content regularly. If you aren’t uploading content that your audience is going to love seeing and interacting with on a regular basis, then there is no point paying for a company to boost your credibility.
First, you need to make sure that you know when the majority of your audience is online. Once you know this, you can start to post content that they are going to see when they are scrolling through their feed. You can ask the company that you are working with to help you with timing, but you can also check out Instagram analytics to see when most of your community is online and scrolling. Try to find a theme with your content and stick with it, otherwise your feed is going to be all over the place and confusing for those that are following you. Remember, content is king, so try to bring as much value to your audience through your content as you can.
Conclusion
Increasing your Instagram engagement manually can be a challenging task, so in order to save yourself the trouble, you can sign up with any of these best sites to buy Instagram auto likes.
It is all about getting people to notice your content and holding their attention. While social media growth services can help you with the former, it is up to you to create new and exciting content on a regular basis.