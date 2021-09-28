How Online Gaming Has Transformed Social Media

Online gaming is by no means a new phenomenon – but, like all of our technology over the last thirty years, it’s been steadily booming in popularity and accessibility the whole time. Today, online gaming and multiplayer games are more popular than ever, and online gaming culture has been growing exponentially in recent years. Social media has been following suit in terms of popularity since the launch of platforms like Facebook and Twitter in the years leading up to 2010. Casinos have grown in popularity as well and offer an exciting variety of online gaming features to try out such as a list of best casino bonuses. This has also contributed to the transformation of social media.

How online gaming transformed social media

Social media platforms have had a fascinating history over the years. When you think back to the early days of the internet, a lot of what comprised it was niche hobby sites and forums where like-minded people could get together to discuss their interests.

These sites had little to no functionality beyond text posting, but they were nonetheless trendy as they allowed a social interaction to take place in the comfort of your home.

Fast forward to social media as we would understand it today. It comes with all sorts of functionality nowadays, from monetization to live streaming. Social media became not a place for like-minded people who didn’t necessarily meet in the real world, but an area for anyone to post general updates on their lives to their friends from the real world- again, the possibility for social interactions online was expanded.