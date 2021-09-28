How Online Gaming Has Transformed Social Media
September 28, 2021
Online gaming is by no means a new phenomenon – but, like all of our technology over the last thirty years, it’s been steadily booming in popularity and accessibility the whole time. Today, online gaming and multiplayer games are more popular than ever, and online gaming culture has been growing exponentially in recent years. Social media has been following suit in terms of popularity since the launch of platforms like Facebook and Twitter in the years leading up to 2010. Casinos have grown in popularity as well and offer an exciting variety of online gaming features to try out such as a list of best casino bonuses. This has also contributed to the transformation of social media.
How online gaming transformed social media
Social media platforms have had a fascinating history over the years. When you think back to the early days of the internet, a lot of what comprised it was niche hobby sites and forums where like-minded people could get together to discuss their interests.
These sites had little to no functionality beyond text posting, but they were nonetheless trendy as they allowed a social interaction to take place in the comfort of your home.
Fast forward to social media as we would understand it today. It comes with all sorts of functionality nowadays, from monetization to live streaming. Social media became not a place for like-minded people who didn’t necessarily meet in the real world, but an area for anyone to post general updates on their lives to their friends from the real world- again, the possibility for social interactions online was expanded.
Social media and online gaming essentially evolved alongside one another. It’s dicult to really say which came first, except that obviously, the early internet was only capable of handling text-based exchanges, not any actual, artistically rendered virtual interaction.
The first online multiplayer game to utilize graphics was 1991’s Neverwinter Nights, a high fantasy role-playing game. The rest was history; online gaming would essentially become the new social media over the next thirty years.
Online gaming and multiplayer games
Kids growing up during these times had found a great new way to interact with their friends without meeting up with them. Gaming companies saw the potential the gaming world had to truly capture the imaginations of young people and how multiplayer gaming could be an even more interactive platform than social media.
Online gaming can take many forms, and the gaming industry has grown to fill every niche over the years. Today, plenty of online games function more or less as a social platform for people to interact with their friends. They aren’t even necessarily concerned about playing the game.
The advent of games like Minecraft and Roblox showed how online games could create entire gaming communities, gaming alongside the social network that they might use to link up, to begin with.
Online gaming companies saw an excellent opportunity for growth, and the gaming industry fundamentally changed as a result. Though the popularity of competitive league play and competitive play, in general, has not waned, for many gamers, playing games is simply a way to hang out with friends. Users can meet up with their friends from the real world or make new ones among the gaming community’s active members.
Social media then falls to the wayside. In the minds of many, online video games provide a much fuller and more meaningful interactive internet marketplace. Naturally, online gaming companies embrace this as they further and further monopolize social media group interaction.
Social media platforms and the gaming industry
Both the video game industry and social media administrators wanted to find ways to bring these two highly successful mediums together. Still, I think it’s pretty clear to see why we can say that online gaming transformed social media rather than the other way around.
Modern digital culture is saturated with countless forms of entertainment, and it’s simply the case that video games have always been overwhelmingly popular with a single age demographic: youth. The same is true of social media: as of February 2019, 90% of people aged 18-29 in the U.S. use Facebook, down to only 40% at 65+.
The marriage of the two formats became an obvious choice, then. Savvy marketers knew that future social media would have to incorporate gaming one way or another because it was so enormously popular. Games had no need, in themselves, to try and include social media. Social media has had varying levels of success getting its games o the ground, but none of them has had the cultural impact of any major video game.
Game developers never had any problem incorporating the internet’s emerging power into their games since games are almost universally meant to be played by multiple people. All the above factors have always suggested that social media needed to find a way to fit itself into gaming and not the other way around.
Streaming
Streaming has, without doubt, had one of the most significant impacts on the way people engage with video games. Streaming is far more accessible than traditional broadcasting methods and typically involves watching other people play video games while providing commentary.
For traditional broadcasting audiences, the whole idea can sometimes seem a bit strange. Many wonder why you would want to watch someone else play instead of playing yourself.
Streaming platforms empower any individual to create their own communities, with sociable chat rooms that capture interesting game moments which the audience can share in viewing. Streaming platforms are undoubtedly a new form of social media. It isn’t just about playing the games for the streamers but building a community of like-minded fans.
It’s almost like gaming alongside social networking. Online media platforms gamers use are some of the most populated and engaged online communities in the world.
Streaming is undoubtedly newer than online gaming and has become a lot more popular in the last five to ten years as live game streaming technology has improved. Social media platforms quickly moved to implement their own streaming services, such as on Facebook and YouTube.
Amateur and professional gamers
Equally, streaming gives fans a way to interact directly with their favorite gamer personalities. Social networks like Twitter allow you to do this to a degree, but live streaming will enable you to see and chat with them in real-time. Also, if you don’t necessarily have a favorite streamer, you might just love to watch others play your favourite games.
An amateur games community brings together lots of people with varying gaming experience levels, allowing them to share tips and gaming exploits. Traditional broadcast methods totally lack this. Professional gaming communities showcase the best ability in the industry, and for some, that’s all the social media they need.
The still-emerging platform of online gaming, despite its success, has a long way still to come, I believe.