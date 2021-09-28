28 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views (Real & Cheap)
September 28, 2021
Facebook may hold the top spot for social media networks overall, but YouTube is the #1 video sharing platform on a global scale with over 2 billion users flocking to the platform to watch video content every month.
With so many users watching YouTube, you have a huge opportunity to monetize the platform and start generating some income off of your YouTube efforts. There is a lot of potential, but there is also a lot of competition. What’s more, the YouTube algorithm determines over 70% of the content that people decide to watch. You need to have higher YouTube views if you want to be seen.
Struggling to get more YouTube views is very frustrating, and at this point you may think that if you buy YouTube views, you’ll have a better shot at reaching your goals on the platform.
This is correct— it’s now possible to buy YouTube views from reputable companies that can actually benefit your channel’s performance and prowess. The key, however, is to choose the right company.
We want to make sure that you make the best decision for your channel, so we’re bringing 28 of the best YouTube views providers out there so that you can find one that matches your needs.
We’ll also review some of the benefits you will enjoy when you buy YouTube views. Let’s check it out!
Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views
Here we’ll review our findings on the top companies to buy YouTube views from; all of the companies are completely trustworthy, transparent, and have policies in place to protect you as well as your account.
We’ll describe what you can expect when you work with each company.
UseViral
Our #1 choice to buy YouTube views is UseViral, without a doubt. UseViral can provide its clients with real YouTube views, and this isn’t something that you come across every day.
So, how do they do it? UseViral has developed a large network of partners that delivers real YouTube views and more to your content; you can choose how many YouTube views you need, select the package, and UseViral will get to work sending them over.
UseViral works with their partners to deliver your YouTube views in safe delivery time frames, keeping everything natural and not overloading your account with activity. For this reason, we know they care about their clients’ security.
Not only that, the price to value ratio offered by UseViral is virtually unmatched. If you want real YouTube views, subscribers, and more to help you generate a solid presence on the platform, UseViral is definitely for you.
They can also help you to develop your other social media accounts, with packages for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and more. Score!
SidesMedia
If you thought UseViral was great, there’s no question that you’ll also be interested in what SidesMedia has to offer.
They’ve worked for years to develop their in-house network of real users to provide genuine social media engagements.
When you need more YouTube views, you can visit SidesMedia and select the quantity you want to buy.
This will then boost the performance of your YouTube content and channel since SidesMedia doesn’t mess around with fake views or bots.
Views are important on YouTube, but you can also grow your overall channel with SidesMedia packages that expand to followers, likes, and more.
They also offer packages for other social media networks so that you can have a bigger following across many platforms.
SidesMedia takes pride in providing their clients with value, and this is exactly what is reflected in their high-quality, transparent services.
SocialViral
Looking to work with a company that is a social media growth expert with well-developed services?
If so, SocialViral is a site you should definitely consider. SocialViral has many different social media services, including YouTube views packages.
You can get what you need at a price that will work with your budget, and their packages were designed with client satisfaction and success in mind.
They are extremely transparent and offer a detailed FAQ providing information that helps you to understand the process when you buy YouTube views as well as what quality and benefits you’ll receive.
With such an in-depth FAQ, we know that SocialViral has their clients at the heart of their services.
You can choose how many YouTube views you want to buy and they’ll deliver them within a safe period.
It can be tough to get enough YouTube views these days, but SocialViral makes it so much easier to see the results you need.
StormViews
We’re a big fan of StormViews because they deliver 100% real YouTube views, likes, and subscriber packages to their clients.
What’s more, they also focus solely on YouTube growth, allowing them to be dedicated to and successful in providing top quality.
They don’t have any services that provide fake views or bots at all, so the integrity of your YouTube channel will be protected and your reputation won’t be damaged by a bunch of spam or fake views.
StormViews wants to ensure that you reach the level of success that you’re looking for on your channel, so they take their services very seriously.
If quick delivery is what you’re after, StormViews can meet that need— they have an instant delivery guarantee for their packages and delivery timeframes.
You’ll also get 24/7 customer care if you have any questions or concerns.
If you want a dependable option for buying YouTube views, subscribers, and likes, StormViews is a top contender.
Views Expert
A great option for buying real YouTube views is Views Expert; they claim to help you increase your popularity through trending videos with more likes.
You can even grow platforms like Spotify, SoundCloud, Instagram, and more with Views Expert.
Views Expert wants their clients to gain the necessary YouTube engagements to help their channel get more reach and perform better, expanding the popularity of their videos.
For this reason, they’ve been around for many years.
You can contact Views Expert for split orders to help you distribute your social media growth exactly how you need to, and you can also get some YouTube likes, subscribers, comments, and USA-specific views through their service.
Flexibility is a great thing to have, and Views Expert offers it. With a number of social media marketing experts working for them, it’s no wonder Views Expert has created such strong offerings.
They also have reliable delivery times and can help boost your social media success on other platforms as well.
Media Mister
Media Mister has no shortage of social media marketing expertise; with years of experience growing social media accounts, you’re definitely going to get something effective when you buy from Media Mister.
Media Mister is one of the most diverse and expansive social media growth platforms due to the fact that you can buy packages for not just YouTube views but pretty much any social media platform you can imagine.
Not only that, you even have a wide range of options when you buy YouTube views in the sense that you can choose from a list of different country-targeted followers, live streams, YouTube premieres, and more.
Not all countries are available, but check out their list and see what might be a good option for you.
Media Mister offers delivery that spans over the course of a few days to help your delivery look natural, keeping your account safe and secure.
Jarvee
Jarvee offers a service that is a bit different from the others on this list for a variety of reasons, and we’ll explain a bit more about why that is.
Jarvee works with automation to help you gain notoriety for your videos through auto-engagements, generating more interest in your account and gaining you more YouTube views.
This tool is good for Windows users as it’s a software that you download for your Windows operating system. If you don’t have windows, you’ll have to download a VPS so that you can access the software. All in all, Jarvee has been around for quite a while so it’s worth looking into the results they can provide you in getting more real YouTube views. If you’re not keen on downloading and running a social media growth software, it may not be for you; however, if you’re looking to test out something new and see the impact it has on your YouTube account, Jarvee might just be it.
Red Social
Trying to figure out which company can help you buy real YouTube views? You have yet another option— Red Social. They provide clients with high-quality YouTube views that are backed up with a delivery guarantee and a service that is 100% safe.
You can get anywhere from 1000 to 100,000 YouTube views through Red Social, and they’ll make sure that you’re satisfied with the service that they provide. They’ve got a satisfaction guarantee as well and are serious about their clients’ success. If you need other social media services, you can also get them from Red Social, with networks including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more.
Famups
You won’t have to worry about fake or low-quality views with this next company, Famups.
Famups offers a plethora of different social media services in addition to buying YouTube views. It’s much more effective to grow multiple social media networks at once. Famups takes pride in their ethical and transparent services, as do many other companies on this list. They will ensure that you get only the best YouTube views that will actually add value and performance to your YouTube videos and channel.
The good thing about Famups is that they keep your account safe through secure payment methods, natural delivery time frames, and password-free services. This is how you know they are serious about real social media growth. You’ll have options to grow your Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, SoundCloud, and Spotify with Famups. People have entrusted Famups with their social media growth for years now, and with such a solid reputation, they’re definitely worth a visit if you desire to buy YouTube views, subscribers, and more.
Viralyft
Do you need real YouTube views that help your YouTube channel perform better and build your opportunities for monetization on YouTube? If your answer was yes, Viralyft will definitely interest you.
Due to their superior services and reliable packages, Viralyft has become a popular option for YouTube growth. Viralyft won’t require your password to provide services, meaning their services are above the board like others mentioned on this list. In addition, they have 24/7 support if you need any help with your purchase or order, giving you peace of mind and security. You can get anywhere from 1k-100k YouTube views, and they also sell packages for other social media platforms if you are looking to create a social media empire.
Getviral.io
Getviral.io is a great place to source your YouTube views from because they have been around for a long time, and through this time, they have built up a really strong reputation that their clients appreciate.
You are definitely going to be getting real accounts checking out your content on YouTube, and the best part is that they don’t associate with fake bots. We also think that the services they offer are really well priced, so that you don’t need to stretch your budget to any extent.
The experts that they have on their team know that the more audience you can show that you’ve got to YouTube, the more people you’re going to get looking at your content. They also offer their clients a worldwide audience, which means that you are going to get people from around the world looking at your videos.
They will even gradually send you your YouTube views, so that everything looks legit and authentic. This way, you can make sure that the algorithm doesn’t think you are doing anything suspicious with your channel.
Social Packages
Social Packages is great for those that want to buy YouTube views, as well as YouTube subscribers at the same time. This is another company that has been around for quite a while and knows the social media marketing industry pretty well at this point.
They have a loyal customer base and have increasingly received positive reviews for their services. They are a haven for customers that are trying to grow their YouTube channel quickly, and don’t want to waste any time with companies that are going to take ages to get their engagement out the door.
This means that if you are someone who wants to get things done quickly and right, this is the best place. Their pricing is really good, and we think that their services are even better.
They are going to give your channel the recognition that it deserves, so that you can sit back and work on your videos, and not even think about what’s going on with your engagement strategy.
Follower Packages
Follower Packages has it in the bag as far as being a website that can help you buy YouTube views, because they have proved their merit time and again in the industry.
They are definitely one of the best sites to help you with your YouTube views, and as you might have been able to guess already, they can help you with your subscribers at the same time.
They promise that they provide their clients with high-quality engagement, and they don’t compromise on this at any point.
They make sure that their payment systems are encrypted, so that you can prevent your personal information from being stolen and scammed out of money.
We love that they are passionate and enthusiastic about what they do, which means that they are passionate about helping their clients grow their YouTube channels, and you can bet that you will be able to grow a loyal following with a company like this.
They understand how difficult and challenging the YouTube algorithm can be at times, and they want to mitigate this, so that you can get around it, and find ways to grow your channel authentically.
Fastlikes.io
Fastlikes.io is a great option if you are looking for YouTube views and YouTube subscribers, and you want to align yourself with one of the best in the game.
These guys can of course help you with those views, but they can also help you get more exposure in general, and we believe that their plans are priced correctly, so that you don’t have to worry about your budget. When you invest in a site like this, you will receive real engagement that is going to put your YouTube channel on the map.
We think that with a company like this, it’s never been easier to purchase your YouTube views, because they can easily make your account a lot more visible, and a lot more authentic.
Famoid
Famoid is a great choice if you are wanting to buy YouTube views, because they are a highly reputable company that concentrates on serving their clients the best way that they know.
They say that their engagement process begins as soon as you place your order and depending on how many views you’re hoping to get, you are going to receive them within just a few hours, or a few days.
We also think that their customer support is really good, which means that even if you can’t get in touch with them instantly, they’re going to get back to you really quickly.
They have been working in the social media marketing industry for a long time, and all of their clients only have good things to say about their experience. In an industry where you can easily align yourself with the wrong company and get taken advantage of, this testament goes a long way.
Audience Gain
Audience Gain is an excellent choice if you are trying to buy YouTube views, but you are trying to do it the right way. They have been incredibly successful in helping their clients with what they need in terms of their YouTube growth and as a result, they can drive a huge amount of engagement to your YouTube channel, without any effort on your end.
They also offer really reasonable rates, and the best part is that all the engagement that they provide their clients is completely real. This means that you don’t have to worry about fake accounts viewing your YouTube videos and making your YouTube channel look suspicious in the eyes of YouTube itself.
We also think that they have a great customer support team that is right there, ready to help you with any queries you might have. What these guys, you are definitely going to be able to get your hands on the audience that your YouTube channel deserves.
Socioblend
Socioblend is another site that we think needs to be featured on this list, because they are easily one of the best sites to buy YouTube views, and it doesn’t matter what niche your YouTube channel falls into, they can help drive engagement in a way that is effective and quick.
All you need to do is place your order on your end, and they can deliver you the desired quantity of views that you need, so that you can get more people looking at your videos.
They say that their team of experts have had a lot of experience in this industry, not only with YouTube but with other social media sites out there, and they understand how important it is to remain consistent with your engagement strategy.
They have worked hard to develop a team of customer support professionals, and we also think that they have a very upfront and honest approach to how they do business.
Boost Storm
Boost Storm is great if you’re hoping to get YouTube views on a YouTube channel that are really going to add to your existing credibility. We love that they don’t compromise on anything, especially when it comes to the quality of your engagement, and they certainly aren’t going to prioritize quantity over quality.
While it would be nice to be able to send out as much engagement as they can and make a big buck, they are more interested in making sure that their clients are satisfied and are getting the quality engagement that they really deserve.
They realize that the more work they put into their clients, and help them with their YouTube growth, the more successful that they are going to be themselves.
Another thing that we love about this company is that they have a 30-day guarantee when it comes to their services, so there is no love that’s going to be lost if things don’t work out, or you don’t get your order delivered as expected.
They have a variety of different packages you can choose from, and the best part is that they have a quick delivery time frame, so you can get on with growing your YouTube channel without a hitch.
Get Real Boost
Get Real Boost is a great place to help you with your YouTube views because they don’t ask for any sensitive information because they understand how important privacy is to their clients.
They say that they are right ready to help you with real YouTube views, and they have a variety of packages for you to choose from, so that you can find something affordable, even if you can’t afford all of their features.
They have a loyal existing client base, and only positive reviews out there on the Internet. We think that their pricing is really good as well, so all you need to do is relax and watch as they competently grow your YouTube channel for you.
Giant Likes
Giant Likes is one of those companies that you might not have heard of before, because they are relatively new to the industry of YouTube growth, but trust us when we say that they take their clients future growth really seriously, and can help you buy YouTube views in a way that is refreshing and unique.
They make sure that all of their packages are affordable for all different types of clients, and they still uphold the quality of their services, no matter what you are going to pay for their features, and how much engagement you receive. You’re always going to get what you expect with these guys, and then some. They like to avoid bots as much as they can, which means that your views are completely real.
We don’t think that you will regret signing up for a company like this, because they are ready to serve their clients as best they can. They also make sure that all your personal information that you share with them remains protected.
Venium
Venium is a great choice for being able to buy YouTube views, because they promise that they can also help you with genuine subscribers at the same time. These guys have been around in the industry for a long time, which means that they are constantly working on their features to make them more effective when it comes to their clients’ YouTube growth.
They have a ton of plans for you to choose from, and we have a funny feeling that all are going to be suitable for you, no matter what your budget looks like.
They also have 24-hour customer support in case something goes wrong, and you need to get in touch with them straight away. We believe that with a company like this, you will see real authentic growth on your YouTube channel in no time, and they even make sure to protect their website pages, so that you can share personal data, without worrying about where it’s going to go.
YT Monster
This business is a great choice if you are hoping to find a company that cares about your YouTube reputation and wants to get everything right from the beginning. They say that they make the entire process of gaining YouTube views for your channel super easy, and all you need to do to make the most of their features is share some basic information with them.
When you’ve done this, you can get back to working on your content, and while you do this, they will work on producing views for you that are going to see your subscriber count go up.
They also make sure that their payment gateways are encrypted with SSL, meaning that you don’t need to worry about losing any personal information or money as a result of fraudulent practices. All you need to do is sit back and watch the magic happen.
SubPals
SubPals hopes to be able to help their clients with literally anything and everything that they need when it comes to their YouTube views, and as the name suggests, you can subscribe to other YouTube channels out there to get even more traffic from these guys. These guys understand that when it comes to YouTube, it is a community-oriented environment, which means the more active you are in your community, the better you are going to do.
Of course, they do much of the hard work on their end, but they also encourage their clients to stay involved, and make the most of the network that they have produced, so that you can get views from people who are genuinely going to be interested in your niche.
Don’t worry though, they also have options if you simply want to entrust them with your engagement strategy and focus on the content side of things on your end.
QQ Tube
This business is a great place to be if you are hoping to buy YouTube views and score some really great deals at the same time.
You can look through their amazing selection of plans where you can buy your YouTube views, and they say that they also offer their clients a service guarantee.
The only downside is that you are going to need to register with them, but honestly, we don’t think that this is that much of a downside, because the majority of companies out there require some level of registration anyway.
These guys are a great choice if you are looking for a quick injection to boost your YouTube channel, and you want to be able to sign up for something that is flexible and can allow for times when you might not be able to afford them. We also love that they provide their clients with views from all around the world, so that you can diversify your audience.
Sonuker
Sonuker is all about helping its clients boost the credibility of their YouTube channel, so they can of course help you with your YouTube views, but they can help you with everything else as well.
They are a completely genuine company, and have an in-depth vetting process, which ensures that they are only sending you the kind of engagement that is going to increase your engagement rate, and not hurt your reputation.
They make sure that each and every one of their clients is satisfied with their experience and the best part is that their website is user-friendly, so you aren’t going to have a hard time working out how to make the most of them. You can receive your engagement from them within just a few minutes as well.
Social Fans Geek
Social Fans Geek likes to help their clients in ways that are unique and creative, but you already know that they can help you with your YouTube views. When you purchase engagement through their website, all you need to do is sit back and wait, and you will receive it in a timely fashion. In fact, it’s only going to take a few hours, and you will see your YouTube channel grow before your eyes.
We think that these guys are a great choice if you need a boost in your views to increase your credibility, and get YouTube to take notice of you. We think that they’ve got some pretty appealing, attractive features, so take a look for yourself, and see exactly how they can help you.
Social Plus
Social Plus is on fire in terms of its views and subscribers for YouTube, so let it be known that they can certainly help you with all aspects of your YouTube channel, and make it so you don’t have to lift a finger.
If you are someone who has a really tight budget right now, and you are worried about how much you are going to have to spend on your YouTube channel, these guys are a great choice because they’re never going to charge you more than you’ve got to spend.
They also have a systematic format that they work with, so that you can receive effective and quick results, and they have a lot of clients that will attest to this.
They follow through on what they promise, which is more than can be said for a lot of companies out there.
Buy More Fans
Buy More Fans has a fair amount of experience in this industry, and is the kind of company that can help you buy YouTube views and help you grow primarily on YouTube.
Of course, they are affordable, like the majority of other companies on this list, and when you purchase engagement from a website like this, you are going to quickly see a return on your investment. They also have other online engagement services that you can make the most of so get in touch with them today and see why they are so popular in this social media marketing industry.
Is it Legal to Buy YouTube Views?
It is definitely legal to buy YouTube views. If it was illegal, then there would be a lot of popular YouTubers out there right now that YouTube would suspend or restrict.
There wouldn’t be the huge industry that is the social media marketing industry, the only thing to think about is that YouTube has terms and conditions around how you use a third party.
This means that if you choose to use a third party in a way that is spammy, where they only send you fake engagement, then there is the possibility that YouTube might come down hard on you and suspend or restrict your account.
However, if you are doing everything aboveboard, and making sure that you fall in line with YouTube’s daily limits, nothing can go wrong. At the end of the day, it is all about the company that you choose to work with, and the kind of reputation that they have.
If you stick to companies like the ones that we have discussed above, then there is very little chance that you can get in trouble with YouTube.
Why Buy YouTube Views?
Now that you’re ready to buy YouTube views from the best of the best, we want to share some of the awesome benefits you can reap if you still feel on the fence about buying YouTube views. There are plenty of reasons to try it out, and you’ll find that it did, in fact, benefit your channel quite a bit.
Since there is so much competition on YouTube, you have to set yourself apart and use all available tools to help you see the views you need.
Here are the 3 best benefits of buying YouTube views:
- Save time and grow quicker: your best chance to get more YouTube views is to buy them; if you don’t have a lot of views or aren’t appearing in YouTube searches or recommended videos, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to grow quickly and it may take months or even years to get noticed, if it happens at all. You can buy YouTube views to avoid that and generate more interest in your videos and get them seen by more people, continually providing more views naturally.
- Better performance on the algorithm: as you know, the YouTube algorithm has a lot of power in determining which videos get seen by users. Recommendations from the YouTube algorithm guide many viewers to their videos, so when you have more video views, your video will get recommended more, helping it to then be seen more frequently and continually increase view count.
- More engagement and reach: along that same token, when more people are watching your video, they’re more likely to engage in terms of liking your video, sharing it, and even commenting on it. This only helps your performance even more and gets your content the reach that it deserves on YouTube.
These are just 3 of the benefits that you’ll enjoy when you buy YouTube views, but they are really exponential in terms of the results you’ll see and the new opportunities those results can bring.
Final Thoughts
All in all, YouTube success can take a long time and it’s very elusive with the algorithm determining so much of what people watch. The best way to increase your chances of reaching your YouTube goals is to buy YouTube views to supercharge your growth.
The 28 companies mentioned above have created powerful and reliable services to help you buy YouTube views, expand your presence on social media and gain the real-world success that you’ve been working on building for so long.