6 Best Instagram Bots to Drive Growth in 2021
September 27, 2021
Instagram is one of the best social media platforms in the world, with over a billion active users. People are signing in on Instagram every day to connect with other people, market their products and increase brand exposure.
While this a good sign for content creators and businesses, this also means that the competition is growing.There’s a constant fight between creators and brands for their share of followers and engagement.
You need to be at your absolute best and do all you can from marketing, creating valuable content to hosting giveaways to attract the attention of potential followers.
But this is easier said than done. This is why Instagram bots are growing in popularity. They simplify this process by offering paid engagement.
In this article, we’ll discuss the top Instagram bots that provide excellent botting services to drive your Instagram engagement. Let’s get started…
What is Growthoid?
Growthoid is not actually an Instagram bot – It is an Instagram growth bot that helps you get genuine engagement by bringing you relevant followers. They manually engage with your ideal audience using organic methods and provide a fully managed growth service.
How Can You Get Started?
Getting started with Growthoid is super simple. All you need to do is visit their official website and purchase the subscription that suits your business goals.
Then, an account manager will ask you to provide the demographic of your ideal followers. You can simply list the followers of your competitors or influencers in your niche. That’s it – now you can relax while the account manager attracts your audience.
Key Features
Now, let’s discuss the key features of Growthoid.
Targeted Growth
The only way to grow your Instagram properly is through targeted growth. So, what is targeted growth? It means to identify your niche audience and take action to attract them to your profile.
This is important because you can’t expect everyone who follows you to interact consistently with your content. You may have millions of followers, but only a few thousand care about your work.
These few followers don’t shy away from creating meaningful interactions. They appreciate your work and stay loyal. Hence, you need more of these followers to ensure consistent growth.
This is why you need to target your ideal audience. Growthoid knows this and does a remarkable job targeting the followers who fit your described demographic. This way, they make sure you only attract the audience who’ll help you drive your growth by many folds.
Dedicated Account Manager
Having a dedicated account manager is like relaxing while your growth increases magically. In simple words, an account manager makes your work easy.
You don’t have to worry about spending your valuable time learning about the platform, exploring the settings panel to find the right ones for your brand, or messing up the campaigns. Your manager takes care of everything.
It processes the data you provide to derive useful results based on which it sets up campaigns to target your audience. Hence, you can do all you want, watch Netflix or go on a holiday with your friends – the account manager has got you covered.
Quick Results
How many times have you heard, “Time is money”? I guess, like a billion times or even more. Well, no matter what or how many times you have heard, it’s the ultimate truth.
If you put your time into doing something productive, you can reach incredible results. Let’s consider the present scenario. You want to drive your Instagram growth.
You can do this by utilising your time in creating valuable content, marketing it, interacting with your audience, collaborating with influencers, and more. The possibilities are endless if you have the time.
This is where Growthoid shines. They know the value of your time and hence stay true to their promise of delivering quick results. This means you don’t have to wait long to see the results on your profile. Their clients claim to see a growth of 800-1500, new real followers per month.
What is Growthsilo?
Growthsilo is a traditional Instagram marketing agency that brings valuable followers to their clients’ accounts. They help in increasing your brand exposure by growing your Instagram manually.
How Can You Get Started?
You can get started with Growthsilo by visiting their official website, where you’ll find two subscription plans offering unique features.
Select one depending on your requirements and complete the payment, upon which an account manager will contact you asking you to describe your target audience.
Key Features
Let’s discuss the key features that make Growthsilo a great service.
More Engagement
Growthsilo is an all-round performer that aims to increase your engagement rate by bringing in quality followers without operating an Instagram bot!
Think about it; when you create an Instagram account and gain a few followers, then these followers like, comment, and share your content. It’s not like you’re targeting specifically for likes or comments alone.
The bigger picture is about the followers. Hence, the more followers you have, the more engagement you generate on your posts. But this is only partly true.
You could have all the followers in the world, but if they don’t appreciate your efforts, they won’t engage with your work.
Say, you love pottery pages on Instagram. Would you like a page where the posts are about destroying beautiful pottery? Take this as an example. You wouldn’t interact with an account if your interests don’t align.
Hence, you need followers who are genuinely interested in what you do. This’ll help you covert them into loyal fans and extract meaningful interactions consistently. Growthsilo stands out in this segment.
They work with almost every niche out there and help you get:
- More engagement
- More potential followers
Safe Service
I often hesitate while filling my personal information or card details on websites. You must know this feeling. This happens because you want to avoid giving your data to a stranger.
And there’s always a part of you that wonders, what if my data gets misused? Or what if I lose my money? Well, this is natural.
Hence, it’s crucial that whatever service you are investing in must provide you with a safe environment to share information. Growthsilo makes sure this happens with its highly encrypted website that protects your data from leaks and misuse.
They also provide secure payment gateways so that your card details are safe.
Money-back Guarantee
Money-back guarantees are one of those prominent features that help you decide what’s best, without forcing you to make instantaneous decisions. This mostly happens with online services.
You do all the research, watch YouTube videos, read articles, and ask friends and colleagues before investing in a service. But you can never become sure until you use the service.
Growthsilo cares about its customers and gives you a 14-day action-back guarantee. This protects you from losing money. You can trigger this guarantee if you feel cheated by Growthsilo at any stage.
Morelikes
What is Morelikes?
Morelikes is an Instagram bot service that detects your new posts and sends genuine likes from real users.
How Can You Get Started?
You can get started by signing up on their official website and purchasing the plans that suit your business. You’ll find a multitude of packages spread across different price points and number of likes.
Your subscription will become active after the completion of payment. Now, all you need to do is upload great content and Morelikes will do the rest.
Key Features
Let’s learn about the key features of Morelikes.
Effortless Growth
When I say effortless growth, I mean you don’t have to put any effort to bring in the likes because Morelikes does that for you.
They have a system which detects your content as soon as you upload it. Hence, you don’t have to worry about notifying them when you are going to post, or post during the hours they ask you to.
If a service is asking you to post during specific hours, then it’s destroying the entire point of using an Instagram bot.
With Morelikes, you only need to focus on creating the best content. They detect your uploads within a minute and deliver the likes instantly.
Dynamic Likes
What are dynamic likes? Morelikes does its best to deliver the likes you deserve, but maintaining those likes is on you.
In simple words, you’ll get likes from people who have an interest in your interest, but whether they will follow you or continue to like your posts depends entirely on your content.
People want value. This is because millions of pages are on Instagram, but only a handful of them provide value and help their followers. Hence, you need to post helpful content if you want your likes to stay.
This is where Morelikes comes in. They know that not every post will get the same amount of likes because often people unlike posts. Hence, they send 5-10% more likes to make sure your posts maintain a natural look.
Delay Your Likes
People always cry about services that don’t provide instant delivery options. To be honest, time is money, and you need your engagement to reflect on your posts as soon as possible. But this also puts you at risk of getting banned.
Instagram discourages the use of bots and automation services to drive engagement. They constantly conduct searches for accounts involved in unfair means and ban them if needed.
This happens when you receive an instant boost in likes, followers, comments, and shares out of the blue. Hence, you need to maintain a natural flow of likes to avoid raising red flags with Instagram.
This is where Morelikes comes in. They provide you with the option to delay your likes, so that your growth looks natural.
Nitreo
What is Nitreo?
Nitreo is a remarkable Instagram botting service that helps you grow your account, expand your reach and build your social proof organically.
Not only do they bring engagement, but also make sure your account keeps growing consistently.
How Can You Get Started?
It’s simple to get started with Nitreo. All you need to do is purchase one of their subscription plans available on their official website. Then, specify your niche and Nitreo will take care of the entire engagement-increasing process for you.
Key Features
Let’s learn the key features of Nitreo.
Genuine Followers
Nitreo takes note of your current engagement situation and processes your data to find the most relevant followers for your brand. Then they engage with followers of your direct competitors and influencers in your niche to attract them to like your posts.
This is great because you and your competitor probably want the same type of audience.
Say, you’re a graphic artist who posts iPad illustrations and have some competitors who post vector illustrations, logo creations, and more on their accounts.
Naturally, you both share the same audience. Hence, target their followers, and you can increase engagement on your uploads. Nitero knows how to attract new followers and executes it flawlessly.
Hence, you get genuine followers who help you grow your account by creating consistent interactions.
Advanced Targeting
Only a handful of companies provide advanced targeting features to their clients. Nitreo is one of them. So, what are advanced targeting features?
These are features that fall outside the domain of basic features like interacting with people, liking posts, leaving a comment, and more. Advanced features help you narrow down your target audience.
This is great because you can’t go around interacting with random users on Instagram and expecting them to follow you.
Yes, targeting your competitors’ followers helps you, but if you can get more specific, you can easily attract people who love iPad illustrations.
Nitero provides you advanced targeting features like hashtag targeting, whitelists, blacklists, story viewing and more to help you get the most relevant followers.
24/7 Growth
Nitreo cares about the time and trust you put in them, and works around the clock
24/7 – to increase your engagement.
This is a significant advantage because there are many services in the market that ask you to upload during specific hours, or allow you to contact the customer support for a certain number of hours a day.
Naturally, you wouldn’t want to invest in such services. This is where Nitreo comes in. They provide you the same support from day one until the day you cancel their subscription.
UseViral
What is Useviral?
Useviral is a social media botting service that provides high-quality paid engagement to users of famous social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and more.They provide engagement packages that help you get all-round growth for your account.
How Can You Get Started?
You can get started with Useviral by purchasing Instagram growth plans from their official website. They have many plans specifically designed to increase Instagram growth. Take your time to choose a combination of followers, likes and views plans.
Key Features
Now, let’s discuss the key features that make Useviral a wonderful Instagram bot.
All In One Growth
One common problem while growing your social media account is taking care of every aspect of your growth.
Suppose you’re attracting a respectable number of followers, but they aren’t engaging with your content, or you’re receiving inconsistent interactions from people who won’t follow you.
A successful growth strategy takes care of it. This is where most online services run for the hills. But you don’t have to worry about this with Useviral because they don’t limit their services to only followers. They offer comprehensive engagement packages, including story views and likes.
You always need an initial boost in likes, views, and followers to set yourself up for success. Useviral is your one-stop destination to grow your Instagram.
Organic Results
Another great advantage of using Useviral is that they provide organic results. They have an extensive network of users who engage with your content.
Useviral connects you with relevant users in their network who have active accounts on Instagram. This is great because you don’t have to worry about fake accounts flooding your profile and raising red flags with Instagram.
Inexpensive Service
I always ask people: Why pay more when you can get the same thing by paying less? Well, this applies to Useviral. You might have come across many services that charge a hefty amount from their customers.
Useviral understands this is a problem faced by many and provides one of the most inexpensive packages in the market.
SidesMedia
What is SidesMedia?
SidesMedia is an Instagram bot service that helps Instagram accounts increase exposure and growth through organic techniques. They are a transparent company that provides every detail about their actions.
How Can You Get Started?
Getting started with SidesMedia is as simple as it gets. Just purchase the plans by visiting their “Packages section” and relax while your account grows.
Key Features
So, what are the key features of SidesMedia?
Real Results
SidesMedia relies on a massive network of users and influencers to provide engagement. These users get paid a share from the earnings of SidesMedia.
They have active accounts on Instagram and consistently engage with the content of people they follow. This rules out the use of bots and ensures that you get actual results with them.
Safe Service
SidesMedia offers double protection to its customers. To begin with, they provide you with a secure website where you can safely exchange card details and other information. They also don’t ask for your password.
Then, they take their time to deliver the purchased engagement to make sure you don’t create doubt or raise flags with Instagram.
Exceptional Customer Team
SidesMedia offers one of the best customer services in the market. Their team stays active 24/7 and takes quick action to solve your issues. This is great because if you ever face any problem, you can simply contact the customer team and expect a helpful response.
Conclusion
There you have it. These are the best Instagram bots to grow your account. They are reputable Instagram bots that have been operating in this niche for years and have plenty of experience and tools in their arsenal to safely increase your growth by many folds.