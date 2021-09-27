6 Best Instagram Bots to Drive Growth in 2021

What is Growthoid?

Growthoid is not actually an Instagram bot – It is an Instagram growth bot that helps you get genuine engagement by bringing you relevant followers. They manually engage with your ideal audience using organic methods and provide a fully managed growth service.

How Can You Get Started?

Getting started with Growthoid is super simple. All you need to do is visit their official website and purchase the subscription that suits your business goals.

Then, an account manager will ask you to provide the demographic of your ideal followers. You can simply list the followers of your competitors or influencers in your niche. That’s it – now you can relax while the account manager attracts your audience.

Key Features

Now, let’s discuss the key features of Growthoid.

Targeted Growth

The only way to grow your Instagram properly is through targeted growth. So, what is targeted growth? It means to identify your niche audience and take action to attract them to your profile.

This is important because you can’t expect everyone who follows you to interact consistently with your content. You may have millions of followers, but only a few thousand care about your work.

These few followers don’t shy away from creating meaningful interactions. They appreciate your work and stay loyal. Hence, you need more of these followers to ensure consistent growth.

This is why you need to target your ideal audience. Growthoid knows this and does a remarkable job targeting the followers who fit your described demographic. This way, they make sure you only attract the audience who’ll help you drive your growth by many folds.

Dedicated Account Manager

Having a dedicated account manager is like relaxing while your growth increases magically. In simple words, an account manager makes your work easy.

You don’t have to worry about spending your valuable time learning about the platform, exploring the settings panel to find the right ones for your brand, or messing up the campaigns. Your manager takes care of everything.

It processes the data you provide to derive useful results based on which it sets up campaigns to target your audience. Hence, you can do all you want, watch Netflix or go on a holiday with your friends – the account manager has got you covered.