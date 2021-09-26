Iowa remains No. 5 in Week 5 AP poll, Penn State now top-ranked Big Ten team
The Hawkeyes are 4-0 after their 24-14 win over Colorado State.
September 26, 2021
The Iowa football team is ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press’ poll for the third week in a row.
But unlike the last two weeks, the Hawkeyes are no longer the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten. Alabama is No.1 in the poll again, followed by Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, and Iowa to round out the top five. The Nittany Lions jumped up two spots from last week’s poll to become the top-ranked team in the conference in Week 5. Iowa State dropped out of this week’s poll after losing to Baylor on Saturday.
Iowa is 4-0 on the season and defeated Colorado State, 24-14, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Below is the full Week 5 poll.
POLL ALERT: Clemson falls 16 spots to No. 25, snaps streak of 97 straight weeks in top 10; NC State enters at No. 23.
Full AP Top 25 poll presented by @askRegions >>https://t.co/jGP7h3rb5k pic.twitter.com/uLls0ap7gR
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 26, 2021
(he/him/his)
Robert Read is entering his second year as the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism...