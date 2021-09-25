Watch: Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson scores touchdown on first career catch
The freshman caught a deep ball from quarterback Spencer Petras to put the Hawkeyes up 7-0 at the start of the second quarter.
September 25, 2021
Keagan Johnson’s first catch as a Hawkeye was a touchdown.
The freshman started No. 5 Iowa’s game against Colorado State on Saturday, and his 43-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Spencer Petras put the Hawkeyes up 7-0 early in the second quarter.
Watch the touchdown play below.
First catch = first TD 🙌@_keaganj // @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/gq4wFlmwv7
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 25, 2021
