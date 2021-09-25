Watch: Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson scores touchdown on first career catch

The freshman caught a deep ball from quarterback Spencer Petras to put the Hawkeyes up 7-0 at the start of the second quarter.

Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson celebrates a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Keagan Johnson’s first catch as a Hawkeye was a touchdown.

The freshman started No. 5 Iowa’s game against Colorado State on Saturday, and his 43-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Spencer Petras put the Hawkeyes up 7-0 early in the second quarter.

Watch the touchdown play below.