Twitter reactions to No. 5 Iowa’s 24-14 win over Colorado State

Here’s what Hawkeye Twitter had to say about Iowa’s fourth win of the season.

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell recovers a fumble lost by Colorado State running back A’Jon Vivens during a football game between Iowa and Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Iowa defense has forced a turnover in every game through four meetings. The Hawkeyes defeated the Rams 24-14.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
September 25, 2021

The No. 5 Iowa football team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 24-14 win over Colorado State on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes trailed by seven points at halftime, but outscored the Rams 17-0 in the second half on their way to their fourth win of the season.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the game.

