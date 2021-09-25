Twitter reactions to No. 5 Iowa’s 24-14 win over Colorado State
Here’s what Hawkeye Twitter had to say about Iowa’s fourth win of the season.
September 25, 2021
The No. 5 Iowa football team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 24-14 win over Colorado State on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
The Hawkeyes trailed by seven points at halftime, but outscored the Rams 17-0 in the second half on their way to their fourth win of the season.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the game.
If you’re going to boo, give it a good boo. #ruleoflife
— John Bohnenkamp (@johnbohnenkamp) September 25, 2021
Celebration penalties in football are the stupidest things in all of sports
— Connor McCaffery (@connor_m30) September 25, 2021
Didn’t know spinning the football after a touchdown was a penalty?
Neither did Kirk Ferentz.
“I learned that today.”
— John Steppe (@JSteppe1) September 26, 2021
Iowa @HawkeyeFootball vs @PennStateFball should be at 7pm just saying 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ @NCAA
— DaviyonNixon (@DaviyonNixon) September 25, 2021
Just a simple observation: But I think Iowa would beat Wsiconsin or Notre Dame right now.
— Chris Williams (@ChrisMWilliams) September 25, 2021
Will happily take an ugly win today, just win. Teams like this, that play a similar style to us, always make me nervous. Big second half, let’s go!
— Julian Vandervelde (@BatMandervelde) September 25, 2021
A career day for Jack Campbell 📈#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/gTsULeKfhN
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 25, 2021
faced some adversity and battled back to just win baby
— PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) September 25, 2021
This might end up being the most accurate statement from any CFB media member of the entire season https://t.co/aEaP8p0hKU
— Inside NU (@insidenu) September 25, 2021
A win is a win so don’t be rude to me or I will cry
— Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) September 25, 2021
A win is a win is a win. Remember that. Onward. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/tvN5BgjKVJ
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) September 25, 2021
Whatever. 4-0
— Kirk Cousins Antifarentz IV (@hawkize) September 26, 2021
I was really looking forward to Iowa hosting Kent State and Colorado State because I thought it would make me feel a bit better about the offense going into the meat of the schedule.
I feel worse. Quite a bit worse.
4-0 Iowa at 4-0 Maryland on Friday.
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) September 25, 2021
Ig my name is Justin Jenkins now 🤣🤣
— Jestin (@jestinjacobs__) September 26, 2021
“Bellevue, Nebraska – stand up and take a bow!”@_keaganj
#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/LEmuxpvFnG
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 26, 2021
Either way you 𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘯 it, touchdown Iowa! @Samlaporta #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/P4dxLntnxH
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 25, 2021
Robert Read is entering his second year as the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism...