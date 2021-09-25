Twitter reactions to No. 5 Iowa’s 24-14 win over Colorado State

Here’s what Hawkeye Twitter had to say about Iowa’s fourth win of the season.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell recovers a fumble lost by Colorado State running back A’Jon Vivens during a football game between Iowa and Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Iowa defense has forced a turnover in every game through four meetings. The Hawkeyes defeated the Rams 24-14.

The No. 5 Iowa football team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 24-14 win over Colorado State on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes trailed by seven points at halftime, but outscored the Rams 17-0 in the second half on their way to their fourth win of the season.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the game.

If you’re going to boo, give it a good boo. #ruleoflife — John Bohnenkamp (@johnbohnenkamp) September 25, 2021

Celebration penalties in football are the stupidest things in all of sports — Connor McCaffery (@connor_m30) September 25, 2021

Didn’t know spinning the football after a touchdown was a penalty? Neither did Kirk Ferentz. “I learned that today.” — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) September 26, 2021

Just a simple observation: But I think Iowa would beat Wsiconsin or Notre Dame right now. — Chris Williams (@ChrisMWilliams) September 25, 2021

Will happily take an ugly win today, just win. Teams like this, that play a similar style to us, always make me nervous. Big second half, let’s go! — Julian Vandervelde (@BatMandervelde) September 25, 2021

A career day for Jack Campbell 📈#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/gTsULeKfhN — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 25, 2021

faced some adversity and battled back to just win baby — PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) September 25, 2021

This might end up being the most accurate statement from any CFB media member of the entire season https://t.co/aEaP8p0hKU — Inside NU (@insidenu) September 25, 2021

A win is a win so don’t be rude to me or I will cry — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) September 25, 2021

A win is a win is a win. Remember that. Onward. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/tvN5BgjKVJ — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) September 25, 2021

Whatever. 4-0 — Kirk Cousins Antifarentz IV (@hawkize) September 26, 2021

I was really looking forward to Iowa hosting Kent State and Colorado State because I thought it would make me feel a bit better about the offense going into the meat of the schedule. I feel worse. Quite a bit worse. 4-0 Iowa at 4-0 Maryland on Friday. — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) September 25, 2021