Photos: Tailgate – Iowa vs. Colorado State

Cecilia Shearon, Photojournalist September 25, 2021
Halftime reactions: Colorado State leads No. 5 Iowa, 14-7
Live updates: No. 5 Iowa football hosts Colorado State
Pro-choice demonstrators promote reproductive rights at Old Capitol
No. 2 Iowa field hockey tops No. 6 Penn State to remain undefeated
COGS files OSHA complaint calling the UI an unsafe work environment
Football
Photos: No. 5 Iowa football vs. Colorado State
Multimedia
Featured Photos: Trick out your sleeve
The Scoreboard: Sept. 24, 2021
Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Illinois
Photos: Iowa soccer vs. Northwestern
Photos: Sister Cindy comes to campus
Photos: No. 5 Iowa football vs. Kent State
Photos: Tailgate – Iowa vs. Kent State
The Scoreboard: Sept. 17, 2021
Featured Photos: Cut him some slack!