Where to watch this weekend’s Iowa-Colorado State football game
The game is scheduled to air at 2:35 p.m. on FS1.
September 23, 2021
The No. 5 Iowa football team is hoping to improve to 4-0 on the season with a win against Colorado State on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
The Hawkeyes are the heavy favorites for the second week in a row, matching up with the 1-2 Rams.
Below is the game and betting information for Saturday’s matchup against Colorado State. Be sure to also check out stories from the DI’s Pregame edition.
Matchup: Colorado State vs. No. 5 Iowa
Scheduled game time: Saturday at 2:35 p.m.
Location: Kinnick Stadium
Weather: Sunny, low 70s.
TV: FS1
Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst).
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI
Betting information: Line: IOWA -23.5 | O/U: 45
