Where to watch this weekend’s Iowa-Colorado State football game

The game is scheduled to air at 2:35 p.m. on FS1.

Fans wave to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Flashes with a score of 30-7.

The No. 5 Iowa football team is hoping to improve to 4-0 on the season with a win against Colorado State on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes are the heavy favorites for the second week in a row, matching up with the 1-2 Rams.

Below is the game and betting information for Saturday’s matchup against Colorado State. Be sure to also check out stories from the DI’s Pregame edition.

Matchup: Colorado State vs. No. 5 Iowa

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 2:35 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

Weather: Sunny, low 70s.

TV: FS1

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst).

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI

Betting information: Line: IOWA -23.5 | O/U: 45

