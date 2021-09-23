On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 4 games

DI staff members picked the No. 5 Iowa vs. Colorado State game, as well as four other contests from the fourth week of the season.

The Daily Iowan football staff picks five football games every week as part of our Pregame edition. Read how the staff picked the Colorado State vs. No. 5 Iowa game — as well as four other contests — below.

Colorado State vs. No. 5 Iowa

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (9-6): Iowa — It’s good to be back over .500.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (12-3): Iowa — I’m tired of these cupcake games already.

Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor (6-9): Iowa — This is the only one I’m confident about.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (8-7): Iowa — Fade to black, no tagline needed.

Destinee Cook, DITV Sports Director (8-7): Iowa — I hope someone picked Colorado State just for fun.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (11-4): Iowa — Iowa 4-0 heading into Big Ten play would be big.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (13-2): Iowa — Iowa has never lost to CSU. Granted, this is the first meeting.

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin

Read: Wisconsin — Best game at Soldier Field this season.

Hanson: Wisconsin — Cheese > gold.

Peterson: Notre Dame — #Revenge game for Jack Coan.

Werner: Wisconsin — Hey look, good teams at Soldier Field!

Cook: Wisconsin — Notre Dame is a fluke.

Bohnenkamp: Wisconsin — Just don’t think the Irish are that good.

Brummond: Wisconsin— Jack Coan always made the Badgers a winner.

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas

Read: Texas A&M — The Aggies will be undefeated before they lose to ‘Bama.

Hanson: Arkansas — Can the Razorbacks be back if they were never relevant?

Peterson: Arkansas — Austin said Arkansas is better and I somewhat trust him.

Werner: Arkansas — Jason probably picked Texas A&M and I need to make up some ground.

Cook: Arkansas — Arkansas is kinda on a hot streak.

Bohnenkamp: Arkansas— An insignificant Big 12 matchup.

Brummond: Texas A&M — Arkansas’ live hog mascot, Tusk, likes grapes, corn and watermelon. He would get along with my two-year-old son.

No. 25 Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State

Read: Oklahoma State — Soon to be some of the premier big 12 programs.

Hanson: Oklahoma State — The Cowboys really ain’t played nobody yet, but still.

Peterson: Oklahoma State — Oklahoma State is favored, but Kansas State is ranked? Whack.

Werner: Kansas State— The good Wildcats.

Cook: Kansas State— Don’t really care about this game.

Bohnenkamp: Kansas State — An insignificant Big 12 matchup.

Brummond: Oklahoma State — This game airing on ESPN+ indicates why the Big 12 is in trouble.

LSU vs. Mississippi State

Read: LSU — Coach O on the hot seat?

Hanson: LSU — Fact: There are bad SEC games.

Peterson: Mississippi State — You and me go picking in the dark.

Werner: Mississippi State — Dak is back. That means something, right?

Cook: LSU — Go Tigahs.

Bohnenkamp: Mississippi State — An underrated game in a week full of big matchups.

Brummond: LSU — Less cowbell.